Vikings defense expects to have major reinforcements for Packers game
By Kinnu Singh
As the 2024 season nears its end, the race for the NFC North division title is coming down to the wire.
The Minnesota Vikings could find themselves anywhere between the NFC’s top seed and a Wild Card spot, depending on the outcome of their final two games. Fortunately for Minnesota, the team appears to be in a good position to pull off a victory against the Green Bay Packers in a pivotal divisional matchup in Week 17.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t optimistic when he was asked if top cornerback Jaire Alexander had a chance of playing this week. Without Alexander, Green Bay could have a difficult time covering the Vikings’ wide receiver corps on Sunday.
While Green Bay has continued to struggle with injuries to key defensive players, the Vikings are getting healthier as the perfect time. Vikings safety Harrison Smith was a full participant in practice on Thursday, suggested he could be on track to play on Sunday. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. could also be making his much-needed return after logging full participation in two consecutive practice sessions.
Ivan Pace Jr. could make his much-needed return against Packers
During a locker room interview, Pace was asked about his return from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for the past month.
“It’s amazing, man,” Pace said. “Can’t wait to be back on the field. Missed four games. … Some people probably wouldn’t even come back from what I had this season.”
Pace initially suffered the hamstring injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, and Minnesota’s run defense has struggled in his absence. The Vikings allowed 113-or-more rushing yards in three of their last four games without Pace.
“Once I got my MRI and I talked to my doctor, he gave me a choice and I went with the choice that I wanted to play still, and I wanted to finish out the season,” Pace said. “So, we’ll be good. I either could’ve been done for the season or I could have came back in a couple of weeks, and I chose to come back in a couple of weeks and see how it feels. And right now, it’s feeling good, so hopefully I’m out there on Sunday.”
The Vikings designated Pace for return from injured reserve, which begins his 21-day evaluation period. Although Minnesota has three weeks to bring Pace back to the active roster, they’re hopeful he can be ready by Sunday.
Detroit currently holds the division lead due to a head-to-head divisional tiebreaker over Minnesota, but that could still change drastically. The Vikings have an opportunity to seize the top spot in the division — and in the conference — with wins over the final two games of the season.
Regardless of Detroit’s result against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, the Vikings will need to win both games to take the division title. If Minnesota loses to Green Bay and Detroit defeats San Francisco, the Lions would clinch the division before Minnesota has the chance to beat them.
If the Vikings win their Week 17 matchup, their clash with the Lions in Week 18 will have massive postseason implications. The winning team would take the NFC’s No. 1 seed, which offers a bye week and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The losing team would fall to the No. 5 seed, which would require a road game against either the Atlanta Falcons or Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs.