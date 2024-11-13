Vikings dream hire is already ready to leave, and who can blame him?
By Lior Lampert
When you're good at your job and people begin to notice, good things typically follow. Whether it be a pay bump or a promotion (or both), an individual is rewarded for their improved efforts. Amid a stellar performance in his role as the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator, Brian Flores hopes that will be the case this offseason.
Flores recently voiced his desire to parlay his success with the Vikings this season into a head coaching gig on The Adam Schefter Podcast. Despite this being Year 1 in Minnesota, the 43-year-old made it abundantly clear he yearns to be part of the NFL's upcoming head coaching carousel.
"Look, there's only 32 of these jobs," Flores told podcast host and ESPN's renowned NFL insider, Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN colleague, Kevin Seifert). "So, I would certainly want to be a head coach in this league again."
Ostensibly, Flores is in Minnesota for a good time, not a long time. While he and his family have admittedly grown fond of the North Star State, the Bill Belichick disciple wants to be head honcho again. And considering the Vikings are thriving, largely thanks to him, it's understandable.
Vikings dream hire/DC Brian Flores already has one foot out the door, and who can blame him?
Minnesota's defensive play-caller has been instrumental to their success thus far in 2024. He transformed their stopping unit overnight in his first year at the helm — from mediocre in 2023 to suddenly becoming a top-tier group.
Through 10 weeks of the 2024 NFL campaign, the Vikings rank first in takeaways (2.2) and third in points allowed per game (17.4). Moreover, Minnesota's been arguably the most stout run defense in the league, demonstrated by their yielding the second-lowest average rushing yardage and touchdown rate.
There will be few candidates as deserving as Flores this winter. How he's fared in Minnesota will surely merit several interviews when the time comes. Furthermore, his experience as a former head coach for the Miami Dolphins should only add to the appeal. Nonetheless, it's worth mentioning there is an ongoing racial discrimination lawsuit stemming from the three-year stint in South Beach.
Whether Flores' pending legal matter will factor into his coaching prospects is unclear. But he's eager to get another shot at being a sideline general:
"I think [being a head coach] is something that I would love to do again," Flores declared.