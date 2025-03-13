Despite losing Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings have had a picturesque start to the offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been one of free agency biggest aggressors in trying to build up a contending roster around young J.J. McCarthy, who will step into Darnold's shoes after missing his rookie campaign due to injury.

Losing a quarterback who led you to 14 wins the prior season can be bellyaching. But the good times keep rolling in the North Star State, especially after the Vikings retained all-time franchise great safety Harrison Smith.

Vikings dream offseason continues with star safety Harrison Smith staying put

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have re-signed Smith to a one-year, $10.25 million contract with incentives up to $14 million. The standout veteran defensive back will return for his 14th season in Minnesota with a chance to go out on top on a stacked roster.

Minnesota has beefed up the trenches significantly via the open market. They added defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to an already elite defense. The NFC North runner-ups also brought in Will Fries and Ryan Kelly to solidify their interior offensive line. Meanwhile, they've managed to keep their own impending free agents, like running back Aaron Jones, star cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and Smith.

Smith contemplated retirement following the 2022 and 2023 campaigns but ultimately continued his illustrious playing career. He ostensibly did so again shortly after the Vikings' Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams this past season. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old couldn't resist the temptation of competing for a championship with an uber-talented Minnesota squad that turns the page to McCarthy at quarterback.

In 13 years, Smith has registered the most pass deflections (96) and pick-sixes (4) in Vikings history. He needs four interceptions to pass Ed Sharockman for third on the list, which is doable, considering the six-time Pro Bowler tallied three in 2024.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Smith as the NFL's 66th-best safety out of 170 qualified defenders, though that was weighed down by poor pass-rushing metrics. He remains highly effective as a run-stopper and is solid in coverage. His contributions should only be enhanced with Allen and Hargrave wreaking havoc up front. Furthermore, his intrinsic value in the locker room can't go overstated.

The Vikings have an embarrassment of riches on both sides of the ball, with Smith punctuating their incredible beginning to the new league year.