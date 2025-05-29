Vikings fans can relate to latest Stefon Diggs drama in more ways than one

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ tenure with the team is already off to a rocky start before he’s even played a snap that matters. The drama Diggs finds himself in this time is something fans in Minnesota know a little about. For those old enough to remember back in Oct. of 2005, when a group of Vikings players set sail on Lake Minnetonka, in what eventually became known as the “Party boat” or “Love boat” scandal.

Almost 20 years later, Diggs finds himself in what could be seen as the Party Boat part II, but in the social media age. Seeing how Diggs started his career in Minnesota only to follow a similar path years later is crazy to think about. Diggs’ new significant other, hip-hop star Cardi B, was allegedly on the boat, while Stefon was hanging with a group of women somewhere else on the boat in the viral video.

What many folks have pointed to is the pink substance Diggs pulls out in front of the girls which is what caused reporters to question new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Coach Vrabel also played for New England and was in the league when the Minnesota party boat happened during the Vikings’ bye week in ’05.

Vrabel having lived through the Patriot way for so many years, it’ll be interesting to see how he and the front office handle this situation. Former Pats long-time head coach, Bill Belichick, had very little patience for anything that could be seen as a distraction to the team. Is this a distraction or a minor setback by Diggs?

As far as we know this could be about nothing, but New England or the league could potentially view it as more. Maybe if this happened during the regular season like in ’05 with the Vikings, it might be a bigger deal. But in May, on Memorial Day weekend, this might be a different story altogether. Either way, Vikings fans are certainly having flashbacks after watching that video.