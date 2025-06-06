Vikings fans will be running through brick walls after latest Justin Jefferson update

The Minnesota Vikings appeared to be one of the most feared squads in the National Football League in 2024. But their 14-3 regular season finish saw them just miss out on the NFC North crown and their promising campaign end prematurely on the road against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Entering the offseason, Minnesota knew it would need to transition from veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to 2024 first-round selection J.J. McCarthy. That kind of switch could have negative effects on such a strong offense, especially one featuring wideout Justin Jefferson.

But Vikings fans will be excited to know the transition is seemingly going smoother than anticipated. Minneapolis Chronicle reporter Paul Hampton observed Jefferson and McCarthy taking extra time outside of Optional Team Activities (OTAs) on Thursday, something he hasn't seen the former take an interest in since 2019.

Vikings fans should be hyped to see Justin Jefferson bought in on J.J. McCarthy-led offense

McCarthy, despite being in the second season of his NFL career, will be entering what is effectively his rookie campaign. The 22-year-old suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2024 preseason and hasn't had a chance to demonstrate whether he was worth a first-round pick last year.

It should be a huge indicator, however, to see Jefferson wanting to get extra reps with his new QB. Hampton referred to the 2019 season where the star wideout posted 1,540 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on 111 catches, helping lead his alma mater LSU to a national championship. If that's the attitude Jefferson is taking towards this season, Vikings fans could be in for a show.

McCarthy will have some big shoes to fill though. Darnold finished fifth amongst all passers with 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdowns last year, earning himself a lucrative deal with the Seattle Seahawks. There's bound to be a learning curve for the youngster but the expectations will be much higher than for any typical "rookie."

Having a weapon like Jefferson will make it easier than most. Getting in the reps now and building the chemistry will only pay massive dividends in the grand scheme.