Vikings GM sends a message to Aaron Rodgers: We're perfect for you

At this point in the offseason, there are only two feasible options for free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers – he can sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers or retire from football. Per a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers is seriously considering the latter while keeping the Steelers in a holding pattern.

Pittsburgh can afford to wait, to some extent. They already signed Mason Rudolph as a reasonable stopgap should Rodgers leave them at the alter. The Steelers are expected to draft a quarterback over the weekend and add to their depth chart. Kirk Cousins remains a trade option as well. Just last week Pittsburgh was all-in on Rodgers. At his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin said Rodgers wouldn't impact the Steelers draft plans. Oh how quickly things can change in the NFL offseason.

Another contender Rodgers has held out hope for all offseason long is the Minnesota Vikings. Not only would Rodgers follow the Brett Favre career arc by signing in Minnesota, but he'd be joining a team that had the second-best record in the NFC last season. Kevin O'Connell is a quarterback whisperer. He can surely work with a future Hall of Famer under center.

Vikings aren't all out on Aaron Rodgers just yet

However, signing Rodgers complicates things. The Vikings drafted JJ McCarthy as their quarterback of the future last April. He suffered a season-ending injury, hence the emergence of Sam Darnold. McCarthy should be healthy enough to play Week 1, but Minnesota rightly wants a reasonable backup plan. Rodgers would be just that, but he'd want a starting guarantee. Are O'Connell and Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah comfortable with that reality?

Adofo-Mensah nor O'Connell have pulled the plug on Rodgers entirely. Anything can happen in training camp, and if Rodgers is sitting on his couch the Vikes could always have him on speed dial.

“Right now, given all our scenario planning, we’re happy with our room,” Adofo-Mensah told reporters. “For me to sit here and say that, you know, anything is 100 percent forever — that’s just not the job, right? We’re responding to scenarios and different information as it comes. Obviously things can change but right now we’re really happy with our room and we’re going to look to upgrade it in different ways. But for now, we’re really excited.”

Vikings and Aaron Rodgers deserve each other

Adofo-Mensah made sure to leave the door ever so slightly ajar for Rodgers just in case. Rodgers has done the same for the Vikings, a team he would rather play for than his most obvious suitor in Pittsburgh. In a way, these two deserve each other. Neither can make a decision, and the Vikings have been here before with Favre.

Indecisiveness is telling in an NFL front office. If the Vikings aren't fully out on Rodgers now, they'll never be.