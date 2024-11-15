Vikings injury report: 3 biggest question marks for Titans matchup
By Luke Norris
Having already beaten the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Minnesota Vikings will look to sweep the AFC South on Sunday when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans.
And from the looks of the Vikings' injury report on Thursday, it seems as if Kevin O'Connell's crew will be relatively healthy.
Wednesday's report was a touch concerning, as quarterback Sam Darnold (right hand) and new left tackle Cam Robinson (foot) were both listed as limited participants in practice. But both were full participants on Thursday, which is good news.
Another concerning listing was linebacker Blake Cashman, who missed three consecutive games with a case of turf toe before returning to the lineup this past Sunday against the Jags. And it was a strong return, as he tied for the team lead in tackles with five, which included one of Minnesota's three sacks of Mac Jones.
Seeing Cashman's name on an injury report is nothing new, as that's simply been a big part of his career. But the fact that there was a new reason for his inclusion, that being an elbow ailment, was the concerning part. He was a full participant on Wednesday, but that was also just a walkthrough.
But it seems Vikings fans can rest easy, as Cashman was again a full participant on Thursday for a full practice. Friday's designation will tell more of the story, but all signs point to him being ready to go against the Titans.
There were still three players listed as limited participants on Thursday, those being running back Aaron Jones (ribs), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (hip), and tight end Josh Oliver (wrist/hand). While there are always concerns when any player is limited this late in the week, all three will presumably be available on Sunday afternoon.
Aaron Jones
Things got a bit frightening for the Vikes this past weekend against Jacksonville when Jones took a nasty hit from Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun in the third quarter.
Jones was initially taken into the blue medical tent on the Minnesota sideline, but things took a turn when he was seen being carted off the field in the fourth quarter, which he later explained looked worse than it actually was. He ultimately returned to the game, logging some additional carries, and ended his day with 101 total yards (88 rushing, 13 receiving).
O'Connell said in his Wednesday press conference that he feels good about Jones' availability for Sunday's game with Tennessee. So, it seems as if his limited participation in practice is more of a precaution than anything else.
Jones leads the Vikings with 911 total yards from scrimmage, which rank 10th among all NFL players.
Andrew Van Ginkel
Van Ginkel logged three tackles and a sack against the Jags but appears to have picked up a hip injury somewhere along the way.
The fact that he was limited for a second straight day is obviously a tad concerning, so it'll be interesting to see what his level of participation is on Friday. While this also feels like more of a precaution on O'Connell's part, the former Dolphin will need to be a full participant to avoid an official injury designation on Sunday.
Van Ginkel currently ranks seventh on the team in tackles (38), second in sacks (6.0), second in QB hits (10), and is tied for third with two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns.
Josh Oliver
Also looking to avoid an official designation is tight end Josh Oliver, who's dealing with wrist and hand issues after catching four passes for 52 yards in the 12-7 win over Jacksonville.
With T.J. Hockenson back in the mix, Oliver's role in the Vikings' offense isn't as crucial, but it would still be beneficial to have him on the field while Hockenson continues to get his game legs back under him.