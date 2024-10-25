Vikings injury to worst possible player could make Sam Darnold's job more difficult
Things might be getting out of control in Minnesota. After starting the year 5-0 with a quarterback looking to revive his career, the Vikings have dropped the last two games. To make it worse, they may be without their starting left tackle for some time.
Christian Darrisaw went down with an apparent knee injury in the first half of the Vikings second-straight loss on Thursday night to the Rams.
According to an NBC Sports story, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said they had to change up some of the offensive approach when Darrisaw went down. Those adjustments may be ever-changing and long term if Darrisaw’s injury is significant.
Vikings suffer worst injury possible, making Sam Darnold’s job more difficult
Darrisaw entered the season as one of the best left tackles in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Darrisaw was ranked the No. 4 tackle, behind Trent Williams, Tristan Wirfs and Penei Sewell, in that order. He was also a big reason why Darnold was able to get off to such a hot start. In the first five games of his Vikings career, Darnold had 1,111 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Though the Vikings lost two straight, their offense hasn’t dropped off. That could change with Darrisaw’s injury.
Darnold has the task of turning things around for the Vikings. With two straight losses in arguably one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL this season, any more slip-ups and the Vikings could be on the outside of the playoff bubble. Luckily, they're headed into a regularly soft point in the schedule with games against the Colts, Jaguars and Titans up on the schedule — three teams that are a combined 7-13.
That task becomes harder, offensively, with Darrisaw out. Though it’s not time to start thinking about 2025. It just means Darnold’s going to have to play that much better.