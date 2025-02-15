Vikings make crucial Aaron Jones decision with free agency threat looming
By Quinn Everts
Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings were mutually beneficial to each other last season. Jones provides the Vikings over 1100 rushing yards and 7 total touchdowns, while the Vikings gave Jones a career resurgance after a down year in Green Bay.
Now, both parties seem interested in a reunion in 2025 — but that doesn't guarantee it will actually happen. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Vikings and Jones have pushed back the "void date" on Jones' contract from this Monday until the final day before free agency starts next month.
Because of this, Minnesota no longer takes on the "dead money" that Jones deal would provide, allowing Jones and the team to negotiate a new deal and avoid that dead money hit.
Aaron Jones was great for the Vikings in 2024
Moving to a new team that bitterly hates the team you spent all of your career on until that point is bold; but Vikings fans embraced Jones quickly, and he gave them good reason to by rushing for a career-high 1138 yards on a career-high 255 carries.
A majority of Vikings fans would love to see Jones back in purple next season; he's about as reliable as they come in running back form, and you know he'll give you production on the ground and in the passing game — Jones also caught 51 passes in 2024.
A few years ago, running backs were viewed as disposable, but that narrative died after running backs have shown in recent years just how vital they are to team success. Jones doesn't quite reach the level of "elite" back, a la Saquon Barkley, but he's a dang good runner who raises the floor of an offense. With limited options behind him and a rookie quarterback entering the fray next year, it would behoove the Vikings to bring back Jones instead of taking a gamble on a rookie or a different free agent back.