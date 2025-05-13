Vikings might be desperate enough to bring back a player fans never expected

Few, if any, teams have had a better offseason than the Minnesota Vikings. They enter the 2025 NFL campaign with one of the most stacked rosters in football. However, one glaring need on the roster remains: Cornerback.

More specifically, the Vikings need a CB2 to line up opposite Pro Bowler Byron Murphy. Fortunately for them, some solid free-agent options are available. Namely, one that they let hit the open market at the start of the new league year, Stephon Gilmore.

Turning 35 in September, Gilmore is no longer at the height of his powers as a former Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro. But make no mistake, the veteran defender's still an effective contributor and would seamlessly reprise the role he had with the Vikings this past season. And given the current state of Minnesota's cornerbacks room, it might be time to rekindle with him.

Vikings might be desperate enough to unexpectedly reunite with veteran CB Stephon Gilmore

Isaiah Rodgers, formerly of the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, is currently slated to serve as Minnesota's Gilmore replacement. He hasn't started double-digit games or logged a 50-plus percent defensive snap share rate in any of his four seasons as a pro. Conversely, Gilmore is a future Hall of Famer who's been an every-down player throughout his illustrious career, which the Vikings know first-hand.

Moreover, the Vikings signed Rodgers to a two-year, $15 million contract. It's a respectable average annual value, though not a surefire starter-level one. Minnesota isn't deeply invested in him. They should still look to upgrade his spot, or at least bring in someone to challenge him.

If the Vikings want to be a legitimate threat in the NFC, they must find a corner to pair with Murphy. Even with Gilmore, they allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game last year. The conference is brimming with explosive pass-catchers, and Minnesota needs a secondary capable of stacking up with them to compete.

While opponents could move the ball through the air against Minnesota in 2024, you had to earn every blade of grass. They ranked first in interception and pass deflections, highlighting their aggressive approach to coverage under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. His and the team's trust in Gilmore, among others, allowed him to dial up such a complex, exotic scheme.

Gilmore recorded 56 tackles (one for loss), nine pass deflections and one pick last season. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 63.9 overall grade, which ranked 94th of 222 qualifying cornerbacks.