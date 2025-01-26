The most controversial Vikings free agency decision doesn't involve Sam Darnold
By Lior Lampert
Much of the Minnesota Vikings' offseason discourse has centered around how they will handle the quarterback position. Will they re-sign veteran Sam Darnold after a breakout campaign? And if so, is the plan to stick with him or turn him into a dispensable asset? Where does 2024 No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy factor into the equation?
After guiding the Vikings to a 14-3 regular-season record and playoff berth on a one-year "prove it" deal Darnold earned a massive payday. But will Minnesota be the franchise to reward him for his efforts? It's been a popular albeit highly debated topic throughout the league year. But what if we told you the Pro Bowl passer's looming free agency isn't the team's most disputatious talking point?
The Dallas Cowboys recently named Brian Schottenheimer their next head coach, which reasonably turned heads. His expected decision to hire ex-Chicago Bears sideline general Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator (DC) kicks former Vikings frontman Mike Zimmer to the curb. So, the Minnesota faithful is wondering whether a reunion could be on the horizon, which has sparked arguments among fans.
Vikings most controversial free agency decision involves Mike Zimmer, not Sam Darnold
Zimmer's tenure as the Vikings head coach from 2014 to 2021 was rather successful. He went 74-59-1, guiding them to three playoff appearances and a trip to the 2017 NFC Championship Game. Nonetheless, his shortcomings in the postseason caused him to fall out of favor in Minnesota.
Even years after being fired, Zimmer isn't necessarily a popular figure in the North Star State. But some are pondering whether he should return to the Vikings, only as a defensive assistant this time:
As a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) states, Zimmer and Vikings DC Brian Flores would form the NFL's "most intimidating defensive staff." Both are known as hard-nosed, no-nonsense coaches and are respected for their ability to scheme complex stop units. Together, they could wreak havoc in Minnesota. However, not every member of Skol Nation seems to be on board with the idea.
For whatever it's worth, Zimmer ostensibly isn't as intrigued about the potential homecoming. WFAA's Cowboys insider Ed Werder reported that he's "likely" headed for retirement after being replaced by Eberflus in Dallas. So, regardless, it's a moot point until we hear otherwise.