Vikings news: Vikes' Super Bowl 60 odds, Jefferson 2025 OPOY odds, Sam Darnold update

NFL oddsmakers aren't giving the Vikings much of a chance to win Super Bowl 60.

By Luke Norris

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson / Bruce Yeung/GettyImages
While the Minnesota Vikings' 2024 season has been over for nearly a month following their disappointing defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round, the campaign as a whole is now officially at an end after the Philadelphia Eagles took down the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

As such, the focus for all 32 teams is now on the 2025 season. And the same goes for NFL oddsmakers, who have already posted odds on who will win Super Bowl 60, as well as which players will take home some individual hardware at next year's NFL Honors ceremony.

So, that's where we'll kick things off.

The Vikings barely crack the top half of the Super Bowl 60 betting odds

While way-too-early Super Bowl odds are always entertaining, the numbers will obviously change countless times over the next few months during the wild time known as the NFL offseason.

And make no mistake about it. With all the decisions Minnesota must make in regards to free agency — and there are a lot of them — the Vikings could ultimately have the most entertaining offseason of any team in the league.

Now, whether that ends up being a good or bad thing remains to be seen, but the oddsmakers at DraftKings seem to be thinking the latter is more likely, as 14 teams, half of which are in the NFC, have been given better odds to win Super Bowl 60 than the Vikings.

Team

Super Bowl 60 Odds

Philadelphia Eagles

+600

Kansas City Chiefs

+700

Buffalo Bills

+700

Baltimore Ravens

+700

Detroit Lions

+900

San Francisco 49ers

+1500

Washington Commanders

+1800

Green Bay Packers

+1800

Cincinnati Bengals

+1800

Los Angeles Rams

+2800

Los Angeles Chargers

+2800

Houston Texans

+3000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+3500

Denver Broncos

+3500

Minnesota Vikings

+4000

Justin Jefferson ranks in a tie for sixth in the early 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds

Heading into any NFL season in which he plays, Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson will always be a threat in the Offensive Player of the Year race.

Already a one-time winner of the award, the 2022 OPOY didn't quite crack the top five in DraftKings' early odds for the 2025 campaign but is sitting just outside in a tie for sixth alongside Rams wideout Puka Nacua.

Player

Position

Team

2025 OPOY Odds

Saquon Barkley

RB

Philadelphia Eagles

+550

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Detroit Lions

+900

Derrick Henry

RB

Baltimore Ravens

+1200

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

Cincinnati Bengals

+1200

Bijan Robinson

RB

Atlanta Falcons

+1400

Puka Nacua

WR

Los Angeles Rams

+1600

Justin Jefferson

WR

Minnesota Vikings

+1600

Adam Schefter says the Raiders will pursue Sam Darnold in free agency

As mentioned above, the Vikings will have many decisions to make during the offseason, one of which will be whether to bring back quarterback Sam Darnold.

Minnesota's original plan for Darnold, of course, was for him to be somewhat of a placeholder until first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy was ready to roll.

Those plans changed, though, when McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason, at which point Darnold went out and had the best season of his career, setting career-highs in completion percentage (66.2), passing yards (4,319), touchdown passes (35), and passer rating (102.5) while leading Minnesota to a 14-3 regular-season record.

As an NFL quarterback really only needs one good season to command a monster contract — Daniel Jones proved that a few years back — Darnold is set to get paid and will likely receive something similar to the four-year, $160 million contract Jones got from the New York Giants.

The Vikings have plenty of money to spend, but with McCarthy still waiting in the wings and the team needing to address many other issues once free agency begins, the likelihood of Darnold returning doesn't seem overly high right now.

Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell, the newly crowned NFL Coach of the Year, by the way, said recently that Darnold has "earned the right to be a free agent."

And if the Vikings do indeed let him walk, ESPN's Adam Schefter believes the Las Vegas Raiders are likely to insert themselves into the mix for the seven-year veteran's services.

"One team that I would watch with Sam Darnold moving forward would be the Las Vegas Raiders," Schefter said during a pre-Super Bowl appearance on NFL Countdown on Sunday. "I think at some point in time, they're likely to have some interest in trying to bring Sam Darnold to Las Vegas. We'll see if they can make that happen."

It's also been reported by several outlets that the Raiders could be interested in drafting a quarterback. That said, however, the top two candidates in this year's QB class, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, could easily be gone by the time Las Vegas goes on the clock at No. 6 overall.

So, decisions will have to be made. Welcome to the NFL offseason, folks.

