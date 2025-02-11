Vikings news: Vikes' Super Bowl 60 odds, Jefferson 2025 OPOY odds, Sam Darnold update
By Luke Norris
While the Minnesota Vikings' 2024 season has been over for nearly a month following their disappointing defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round, the campaign as a whole is now officially at an end after the Philadelphia Eagles took down the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.
As such, the focus for all 32 teams is now on the 2025 season. And the same goes for NFL oddsmakers, who have already posted odds on who will win Super Bowl 60, as well as which players will take home some individual hardware at next year's NFL Honors ceremony.
So, that's where we'll kick things off.
The Vikings barely crack the top half of the Super Bowl 60 betting odds
While way-too-early Super Bowl odds are always entertaining, the numbers will obviously change countless times over the next few months during the wild time known as the NFL offseason.
And make no mistake about it. With all the decisions Minnesota must make in regards to free agency — and there are a lot of them — the Vikings could ultimately have the most entertaining offseason of any team in the league.
Now, whether that ends up being a good or bad thing remains to be seen, but the oddsmakers at DraftKings seem to be thinking the latter is more likely, as 14 teams, half of which are in the NFC, have been given better odds to win Super Bowl 60 than the Vikings.
Team
Super Bowl 60 Odds
Philadelphia Eagles
+600
Kansas City Chiefs
+700
Buffalo Bills
+700
Baltimore Ravens
+700
Detroit Lions
+900
San Francisco 49ers
+1500
Washington Commanders
+1800
Green Bay Packers
+1800
Cincinnati Bengals
+1800
Los Angeles Rams
+2800
Los Angeles Chargers
+2800
Houston Texans
+3000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+3500
Denver Broncos
+3500
Minnesota Vikings
+4000
Justin Jefferson ranks in a tie for sixth in the early 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds
Heading into any NFL season in which he plays, Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson will always be a threat in the Offensive Player of the Year race.
Already a one-time winner of the award, the 2022 OPOY didn't quite crack the top five in DraftKings' early odds for the 2025 campaign but is sitting just outside in a tie for sixth alongside Rams wideout Puka Nacua.
Player
Position
Team
2025 OPOY Odds
Saquon Barkley
RB
Philadelphia Eagles
+550
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
Detroit Lions
+900
Derrick Henry
RB
Baltimore Ravens
+1200
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
Cincinnati Bengals
+1200
Bijan Robinson
RB
Atlanta Falcons
+1400
Puka Nacua
WR
Los Angeles Rams
+1600
Justin Jefferson
WR
Minnesota Vikings
+1600
Adam Schefter says the Raiders will pursue Sam Darnold in free agency
As mentioned above, the Vikings will have many decisions to make during the offseason, one of which will be whether to bring back quarterback Sam Darnold.
Minnesota's original plan for Darnold, of course, was for him to be somewhat of a placeholder until first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy was ready to roll.
Those plans changed, though, when McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason, at which point Darnold went out and had the best season of his career, setting career-highs in completion percentage (66.2), passing yards (4,319), touchdown passes (35), and passer rating (102.5) while leading Minnesota to a 14-3 regular-season record.
As an NFL quarterback really only needs one good season to command a monster contract — Daniel Jones proved that a few years back — Darnold is set to get paid and will likely receive something similar to the four-year, $160 million contract Jones got from the New York Giants.
The Vikings have plenty of money to spend, but with McCarthy still waiting in the wings and the team needing to address many other issues once free agency begins, the likelihood of Darnold returning doesn't seem overly high right now.
Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell, the newly crowned NFL Coach of the Year, by the way, said recently that Darnold has "earned the right to be a free agent."
And if the Vikings do indeed let him walk, ESPN's Adam Schefter believes the Las Vegas Raiders are likely to insert themselves into the mix for the seven-year veteran's services.
"One team that I would watch with Sam Darnold moving forward would be the Las Vegas Raiders," Schefter said during a pre-Super Bowl appearance on NFL Countdown on Sunday. "I think at some point in time, they're likely to have some interest in trying to bring Sam Darnold to Las Vegas. We'll see if they can make that happen."
It's also been reported by several outlets that the Raiders could be interested in drafting a quarterback. That said, however, the top two candidates in this year's QB class, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, could easily be gone by the time Las Vegas goes on the clock at No. 6 overall.
So, decisions will have to be made. Welcome to the NFL offseason, folks.