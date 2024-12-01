3 offensive weapons the Vikings can draft to help J.J. McCarthy in 2025
The Vikings have exceeded expectations with Sam Darnold at quarterback this season, but it's very likely J.J. McCarthy will be handed the reigns to Minnesota's offense in 2025. If the organization wants that transition to be successful, they'll need to surround their untested quarterback with as much weaponry as possible.
Having the likes of Jordan Jefferson at wide receiver is a great place to start. He'll give McCarthy a dominant wideout he can trust to make both big plays and the sort of contested catches that keep drives alive. Jordan Addison gives Minnesota one of the best No. 2 receivers in football. He feasts on the single-coverage opportunities he receives when teams double Jefferson.
The Vikings also have a quality tight end with T.J. Hockenson in the mix. He's missed most of the season due to injury but is starting to get back into the mix. McCarthy and Hockenson will need to build rapport to give the young quarterback a safety blanket he can trust.
The two potential soft spots with Minnesota's skill players are at running back and slot wide receiver. Aaron Jones has enjoyed a good season, but he's on the wrong side of 30. It would be wise for the Vikings to start to transition to a new back next year.
Jalen Nailor is a young slot receiver, but he's struggled to make a real impact as a starter this year. He's only grabbed 17 catches in 11 games this year. It's a clear spot where the Vikings can find an upgrade late in Round 1.
Plenty of Vikings mock drafts will suggest Minnesota will go for a defensive player on Day One, but Vikings fans should keep a close eye on the following three skill players.
Vikings draft prospect No. 1: Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
Emeka Egbuka is not the clear No. 1 wide receiver that Ohio State has churned out consistently over the past several seasons. There's no shame in not being in Marvin Harrison Jr.'s class though. Egbuka has a chance to be productive as a rookie if he goes to the right team in the draft.
The Vikings would be an excellent landing spot for him. He has the size to play on the outside but most of his snaps with the Buckeyes have some from the slot. Egbuka shows real craft when working the middle of the field on intermediate routes. That's just the skill Minnesota needs to add at the slot to help make things easier for McCarthy in 2025.
The real question with Egbuka is whether or not he can stand up to the physicality of the NFL. He's struggled with injuries in college which will make his medicals important in tihe pre-draft process. If they check out clean, the Vikings should be all over him towards the end of Round 1.
Vikings draft prospect No. 2: Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver, Texas
Unlike Egbuka, Isaiah Bond has the typical build for a slot receiver in the NFL. Fortunately for Bond, he also has elite speed that can really trouble the opposition on any route he runs.
It might take Bond some time to adjust to the sort of press coverage NFL cornerbacks can offer, but he has all the physical tools required to win those battles at the line of scrimmage. He can run traditional deep routes to take the top off of opposing defenses. Where Bond might really be able to shine for Minnesota is as a wideout who can take short throws and turn them into long gains on the perimeter.
Bond might need to be a lock to be selected in Round 1, but he's a player the Vikings should spend a lot of time evaluating. If they believe he can improve his functional strength then he could be a steal where they're selecting in the 20s.
Vikings draft prospect No. 3: Omarion Hampton, Running Back, North Carolina
One of the best ways the Vikings can support a young quarterback is to make sure they employ the kind of ground game that can keep them in favorable downs/distances. Selecting a punishing runner like Omarion Hampton would give them the sort of nastiness their ground game currently lacks.
A running back timeshare with Hampton and Jones could really trouble opposing defenses. Hampton could be used as a battering ram that also can break tackles to produce explosive plays. Jones would see his workload decline which should increase his efficiency as both a runner and pass-catcher.
Some might question the Vikings for spending a first-round pick on a running back but they are in the right position to make that sort of luxury pick. Hampton may not have superstar potential but it's easy to see him being an above-average starter as a rookie. His physicality in pass protection would only add to his value for McCarthy next year.