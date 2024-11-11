Vikings are one JJ McCarthy away from benching Sam Darnold despite Kevin O'Connell's comment
By Kinnu Singh
The Minnesota Vikings signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency with the hope that he would serve as a stopgap starter while they developed a rookie quarterback.
Minnesota selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the rookie saw his campaign come to an abrupt end when he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during the preseason. McCarthy’s season-ending injury left Darnold as Minnesota’s only viable quarterback option for the 2024 season.
The Vikings rallied behind Darnold as their starting quarterback, and Minnesota stormed out to five consecutive wins to begin the season. Since then, a few controversial missed penalties and offensive blunders have slowed down the team’s hot start.
Minnesota lost two consecutive games before stabilizing the ship against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, and they improved to a 7-2 record with a 12-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Still, the team left their latest victory with more reason for concern than celebration. Minnesota won the game without scoring a touchdown, instead relying on field goals to lift them past the lowly Jaguars.
Kevin O’Connell won’t — and can’t — bench Sam Darnold
Blame for many of Minnesota’s offensive woes can be pinned on Darnold’s propensity to throw interceptions. Against the Jaguars, Darnold completed 24 of 38 pass attempts for 241 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Darnold has thrown five interceptions in the past two weeks, but Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said “it would be craziness not to” have confidence in Darnold as the team’s starting quarterback moving forward.
When asked if there was any moment he considered benching Darnold, O’Connell continued to support his quarterback.
“Not one,” O’Connell said during his postgame press conference. “Not one all day long. In fact, I was looking at it as a great opportunity to see growth and continue to move the team. We’re going to check back in on this moment and use it the right way, and Sam is going to be better off for it. I truly do believe that.”
There’s not much else O’Connell can say. Perhaps his answer would have been different if McCarthy was still healthy, but the team’s only other options at quarterback are Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien. Neither one provides more hope than Darnold does right now.
Darnold has now thrown 10 interceptions through nine games, tying him with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love for most interceptions this season. Smith and Love, however, have four fumbles each, while Darnold has fumbled six times already.
If the Vikings want to remain competitive in a difficult NFC North division, Darnold will have to cut down on the turnovers.