Who do the Vikings play next if they beat the Rams? Playoff bracket and matchups
By Scott Rogust
The Minnesota Vikings are undoubtedly the biggest surprise of the 2024 season. This was a team not expected to contend as they prepared to reset at the quarterback position. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold has played like the quarteback he was expected to since being selected third overall out of USC. With his play and Kevin O'Connell's coaching, the Vikings ended the year with a 14-3 record and a playoff berth.
While 14 wins would land a team a division title, the Vikings fell one game short to the Detroit Lions, who went 15-2 on the year. With that, the Vikings clinched the top Wild Card spot in the NFC.
On Monday night, they are set to take on the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. The Rams went 10-7 on the year, overcoming a 1-4 start to the season to win the NFC West. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. due to the ongoing wildfires in California.
If the Vikings were to pick up the win on Monday night, who will they play in the Divisional Round?
Who do the Vikings play next in the NFL playoffs if they defeat the Rams?
If the Vikings defeat the Rams in the Wild Card Round, they will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.
The Eagles cruised to a 22-10 victory over the No. 7 Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening behind an excellent, all-around performance by their defense, who forced quarterback Jordan Love to throw three interceptions. With that, they would host the highest remaining seed in the second round.
Given that the No. 6 Washington Commanders pulled off an upset 23-20 win over the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they are locked in to play the No. 1 Detroit Lions. That leaves the Eagles playing the winner of the Vikings vs. Rams matchup.
Vikings vs. Eagles matchup history: Philadelphia owns playoff head-to-head series
Darnold has been in the NFL since 2018, so you'd figure that he's played against the Eagles multiple times in his career. Well, he only started two games against Philadelphia, where he has a 1-1 win-loss record.
In those two games, Darnold complete 21-of-37 pass attempts for 177 yards and one touchdown, while throwing three interceptions.
As for all-time history, the Eagles have a slight edge over the Vikings in head-to-head competition, as they won 16 of their 31 meetings. The two teams met in the playoffs four times, with the Eagles winning every matchup. The last time these two met in the playoffs was in the 2018 NFC Championship Game. Fresh off the "Minneapolis Miracle" against the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings entered Lincoln Financial Field and lost 38-7 to the Nick Foles-led Eagles.
If the Vikings advance, they will have to conquer "Goliath" in the Eagles to make it back to the NFC Championship Game.