Vikings playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 16 vs. Seahawks
The Minnesota Vikings can see the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the road in front of them. They just need to win to catch it.
Sam Darnold and company entered Week 16 with a 12-2 record. After the Lions won their game against the Bears, Minnesota must keep pace against the Seahawks.
The Vikings are going to be in the postseason, that much has already been locked in but the division and No. 1 seed are still up for grabs.
Vikings playoff scenarios: Current NFC playoff standings
NFC Team
Record
1. Lions
13-2
2. Eagles
12-3
3. Rams
9-6
4. Buccaneers
8-6
5. Vikings
12-2
6. Packers
10-4
7. Commanders
10-5
The Vikings currently occupy the No. 5 seed, the top wild card spot available. The question is whether they'll be No. 5 or leap up to No. 1 or No. 2 by the end of the campaign.
Remaining Vikings schedule and playoff implications
- at Seahawks in Week 16
- vs. Packers in Week 17
- at Lions in Week 18
The Vikings have one of the toughest schedules to end the regular season. They're on the road in two of the final three weeks. All of their opponents are alive for the playoffs.
Minnesota has two goals the rest of the way: Win the NFC North and take the No. 1 seed. They can win the division without getting the No. 1 seed, but the races are linked.
There is one scenario where Minnesota wins
The Vikings can take the No. 1 seed if...
- Vikings beat the Seahawks, Packers and Lions
- Vikings split Seahawks/Packers and beat Lions + Lions lose to 49ers + Eagles lose to Cowboys or Giants
The Vikings can win NFC North but not No. 1 seed if...
- Vikings split Seahawks/Packers and beat Lions + Lions lose to 49ers + Eagles beat Cowboys and Giants
It's very simple for Minnesota. If they win out, they will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Granted, simple doesn't mean easy. Winning on the road in Seattle and Detroit is tough. Besting the Packers will take a strong performance. The important thing is the Vikings control their own destiny.
A loss to Seattle or Green Bay isn't the end of their hopes. It just gets far more complicated, requiring the Lions to lose out and the Eagles to suffer a loss in the final two weeks.
Few would have expected the Vikings to be the No. 1 seed after Kirk Cousins left for the Falcons but Kevin O'Connell continues to prove that he's capable of working with just about any quarterback. We'll see just how far Darnold can take them.