Vikings playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 17 vs. GB
By Quinn Everts
Two weeks remain in the NFL season, and the NFC North remains up for grabs. Minnesota (13-2) and Detroit (13-2) both have real chances to capture the title, and there's a real chance that Week 18 between these two teams will be a winner-take-all game for the division crown — but there's also a chance it means nothing.
Minnesota has clinched the playoffs, but its seed is anything but set. Minnesota can still win the NFC — or finish fifth or even sixth in the playoff field.
NFC North playoff scenarios
If Minnesota beats Green Bay on Sunday, then Vikings vs. Lions in Week 18 will determine the NFC North winner — simple as that.
Should the Vikings get a victory against the Packers, the result of Detroit's Monday Night Football game is meaningless for NFC North purposes. If the Vikings win and the Lions win, the teams would have the same record heading into Week 18.
If the Vikings win and the Lions lose, the Vikings would be one game better than Detroit heading into Week 18, but the game would still determine the NFC North winner.
If Minnesota loses to Green Bay and Detroit wins on Monday Night Football, then the Lions win the NFC North and the Vikings will have to settle for a wild card spot.
NFC Champion scenarios
If the Vikings win out, they are NFC champions and will lock down the No. 1 seed in the conference. That's easier said than done with games against Green Bay and Detroit coming, but the path is clear. Win two games, and the NFC goes to Minnesota.
Wild Card scenarios
If Minnesota loses out and Green Bay wins out, the Vikings will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC.
If Minnesota loses on Sunday, Detroit wins on Monday (and clinches the NFC North) then Minnesota beats Detroit in Week 18, the Vikings clinch the No. 5 seed.