Vikings playoff schedule: Wild Card Round opponent, dates and times
The Minnesota Vikings had a solid season of football with quarterback Sam Darnold leading the team to a 14-3 season, alongside the help of star wideout Justin Jefferson. The three losses the team succumbed to came at the hands of two tough teams, one of the losses being to the Los Angeles Rams, and two of them to their division rivals, the Detroit Lions, which ultimately broke the Viking's perfect divisional record.
The Vikings came in second in the NFC North, just one game back from the Lions, setting them up as the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, which unfortunately also sets them up as the away team against the No. 4 seed in the Wild Card Round. Despite being on the road to kick things off, the resilience the team has shown all season shows they are up to the challenge.
Who will the Vikings play in the Wild Card Round?
The Vikings will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. That game will take place on Monday, Jan. 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
However, the game won't be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the home stadium of the Rams. Instead, it will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals, due to the wildfires in California.
The Rams went 10-7 on the season after starting the year with a 1-4 record. They won the NFC West championship and earned the No. 4 seed.
The opening round will be very telling for the organization and fans alike, as a strong win against a tough team that beat them earlier in the season could be just what they need to put wind in their sails for a deep playoff run.
Vikings playoff schedule: Dates, times for every round
Here's a look at the full playoff schedule for the Vikings:
Date and Time
Playoff Round
Opponent
TV Channel
Mon. Jan. 13 @ 8 p.m. ET
Wild Card Round
Los Angeles Rams
ESPN, ABC, fubo
Sat. Jan. 18 or Sun. Jan. 19 @ TBA
Divisional Round
TBD
TBD
Sun. Jan. 26 @ TBD
NFC Championship Game
TBD
TBD
Sun. Feb. 9 @ TBD
Super Bowl LIX
AFC Champion
TBD
Vikings and Rams fans alike have to wait for the longest of any remaining fanbase to see which of their teams will be making it to the Divisional Round. However, they will both have to travel to Arizona due to the devastating wildfires in California.
If the Vikings do advance, they will have to wait and see who their opponents will be. After the Wild Card Round, the highest remaining seed will play the lowest remaining seed, leaving the other two teams that advanced to face off against one another. In this case, the Lions would face off against the lowest remaining seed on the NFC side of the bracket. The Vikings would be locked in to face the Lions, but only if the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers lose.
The stakes are set. It's win or go home, and the Vikings know what lies between them and what they've been fighting for all season. They've shown they have what it takes, and now, only time will tell whether or not they can prove it when it matters most.