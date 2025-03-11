After letting Sam Darnold walk, the Minnesota Vikings have wasted no time putting the financial flexibility created by his exit to use. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the front office have gotten to work following the quarterback's decision to sign with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings have landed multiple stars along the trenches via free agency in the near-immediate aftermath of Darnold skipping town for Seattle. First, they inked oft-injured standout center Ryan Kelly to a two-year, $18 million pact, including $9 million in guaranteed money. And suddenly, stud defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and stalwart guard Will Fries are headed to Minnesota.

Vikings put that Sam Darnold money to perfect use with free agency coup

Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Allen joins the Vikings on a three-year, $60 million contract. Meanwhile, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that Minnesota and Fries agreed to a five-year, $88 million deal. Plus, they retained ascending Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and talented veteran running back Aaron Jones. Could they have made all these moves with Darnold's approximately $40 million annual salary on their payroll? Probably not.

Minnesota is splurging in free agency on both sides of the ball. They've made multiple high-profile additions and ostensibly aren't done, considering they're reportedly on the verge of acquiring another multi-time Pro Bowl interior defender, Javon Hargrave. The Vikings wanted to bring back Darnold, but replenishing the roster with marquee players is a stellar consolation prize.

Despite losing Darnold, the Vikings are reaping the benefits of resisting the temptation to exceed their price point. They drew a line in the sand in negotiations, knowing 2024 No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy is their signal-caller of the future. And now, the latter is inheriting an incredible situation.

McCarthy missed the 2024 campaign due to a torn meniscus that required two surgeries. But the Vikings have invested significantly in the Michigan product and are positioning him to succeed, largely thanks to Darnold's departure. Minnesota is demonstrably emphasizing winning at the line of scrimmage, which is music to a young passer's ears.

Fries and Kelly have been key cogs of the Indianapolis Colts' stout blocking unit and were two of the top interior O-linemen available. Allen and Hargrave's pedigrees as disruptive defenders bolster a Vikings front four that struggled to generate a consistent pass rush. They should help Minnesota overcome their desire to keep Darnold.