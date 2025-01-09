Vikings-Rams Wild Card playoff matchup could be moved due to California wildfires
By Austen Bundy
With devastating wildfires tearing through the area north of downtown Los Angeles, over a thousand structures and at least two people have been killed as a result, per the Associated Press. Thousands are being forced to evacuate and safety is becoming a paramount factor with upcoming events.
One of those events is Monday's NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. The 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT kickoff is still set to go on as scheduled but with conditions worsening in the area, that plan could still get thrown out the window.
The league said Wednesday that it's monitoring the situation but did not provide any indication whether it was leaning toward playing the game elsewhere as a precaution.
Vikings-Rams playoff game could be moved out of Los Angeles if wildfires worsen
SoFi Stadium is located in Inglewood, which is roughly 20 miles southeast of the nearest wildfire in Pacific Palisades. Despite that distance, high winds have spread the infernos quickly across the region and smoke into nearby air.
It's unclear if they could be spread south towards downtown or Inglewood but regardless, resident safety and that of the teams and fans will be of paramount priority to the league. According to multiple reports, the NFL's contingency plan would be to move the Wild Card game to Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals.
It wouldn't be the first time the NFL has had to force a change in venues due to natural disasters. In 2003, wildfires forced a then-San Diego Chargers game to be played in Arizona, and in 2020, COVID-19 restrictions forced the San Francisco 49ers to play three "home" games and practice at the State Farm Stadium facility.
The league has ensured it will "remain in contact with public officials" and provide updates as they become available. Fans and members of the media likely won't find out any final decision on the game's fate until later this weekend.