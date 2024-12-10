Obvious Vikings reunion could set up Sam Darnold for improbable playoff run
By Kinnu Singh
The Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Sam Darnold to serve as a stopgap quarterback while rookie J.J. McCarthy was ready to take the reins. As the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy generated plenty of chatter about taking over the starting role with his impressive offseason.
That came to an abrupt halt when McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason opener. Minnesota’s campaign appeared to be over before it even began.
Instead, Darnold has thrived without needing to look over his shoulder for a potential replacement. Even when he struggled with interceptions earlier in the season, there weren’t chants for the backup quarterback from the crowd. Darnold worked through the issues, and he has led the Vikings to an 11-2 record this season.
As the Vikings gear up for a postseason run, they have a rare opportunity to improve their roster.
Vikings have a rare opportunity to bolster wide receiver depth
The New England Patriots waived wide receiver K.J. Osborn on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It was a mutual decision, as Osborn wanted to sign with a team that would offer more playing time.
The Vikings selected Osborn in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and the wide receiver spent the first four years of his career in Minnesota. He signed with New England after his rookie contract expired during the offseason, but he has a chance to return to Minnesota after seeing that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.
The Vikings wide receiver corps is led by the dynamic tandem of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but their depth behind the two stars is shaky. Third-year wide receiver Jalen Nailor has served as the team’s third wide receiver, but he has just 18 catches for 270 receiving yards through 13 games. Although he’s reeled in 5 touchdowns, he trails running back Aaron Jones and tight end T.J. Hockenson in passing yards. Tight end Josh Oliver has also caught more passes (20) than Nailor. No other wide receiver behind Nailor has surpassed 100 receiving yards this season.
Osborn served as the Vikings’ third wide receiver from 2021 to 2023. In those three seasons, he recorded an average of 53 receptions for 615 yards and five touchdowns per season.
It’s rare for teams to find significant upgrades in free agency at this stage of the season. Most of the players that are capable of making an impact at all are usually picked up early, and the signings in December are usually out of desperation or necessity. Even when talented players are available, it’s difficult to get them acclimated to the scheme or properly conditioned to play in such a brief period of time.
Osborn’s release provides the Vikings with a rare opportunity to improve their depth without any of those usual downsides.