Vikings rookie minicamp invite will have fans feeling nostalgic

Not only is Randy Moss one of the best wide receivers in Minnesota Vikings history, but he's one of the best wideouts in NFL history as well. Moss ranks second in Vikings history in receiving yards and fourth in NFL history in that category in what turned out to be a Hall of Fame career. Given all he accomplished in the NFL and in Minnesota in particular, Vikings fans are sure to be thrilled that the team extended his son, Montigo Moss, a rookie minicamp invite.

Moss might not be nearly as highly-touted as his father, who wound up being a first-round pick, but he did put together a solid collegiate career for the Maine Black Bears. He went from recording just one reception as a freshman to being an All-CAA receiver in his senior season.

While it's certainly exciting to see a Moss in purple and gold, the question of how much of a role he will play on the 2025 Vikings is one worth asking.

How likely is Montigo Moss to make the Vikings roster?

To put it plainly, the odds of Moss cracking the team's 53-man roster are slim at best. He's an undrafted player at a position in which the Vikings already have a good amount of depth. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jalen Nailor are the established starters at the wide receiver position, and Rondale Moore is on the team as well.

Sure, he had a nice career at Maine, but the jump from the CAA to the NFL is a monstrous one. Moss is going to have to prove a lot in a short period of time.

With that being said, he has a better shot to make the team now that he's getting this tryout than he would if he couldn't try out. Adam Thielen came to the Vikings as an undrafted free agent and had to prove himself on a tryout back in 2013. He wound up excelling and earned a three-year contract as a result. He then became a two-time Pro Bowler during his nine-year run in Minnesota.

So, yes, while the odds of Moss sticking around aren't super high, they aren't zero. Even if it's only a cup of coffee Moss has with the Vikings, Minnesota fans getting to see Randy's son in purple and gold has to be a great feeling, regardless.