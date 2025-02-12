Vikings offseason priority is clear with latest rumor and Sam Darnold isn't involved
By Kinnu Singh
The Minnesota Vikings shocked the league in 2024. After entering the season with veteran quarterback Sam Darnold as the stopgap starter, Minnesota wasn’t expected to be a playoff contender. Although the Vikings finished the season on a sour note after sputtering in their last two games, they were still one of the best teams during the regular season.
Darnold came up short in the two biggest games of his career. After failing to snatch the NFC’s top seed away from the Detroit Lions in Week 18, his poor outing against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round resulted in an early playoff exit.
The media spotlight will be on Darnold’s future in Minnesota, but the team’s free agency decisions on the defensive side of the roster could define their offseason.
Camryn Bynum could be Vikings’ top priority in free agency
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah won’t mortgage the team’s future to retain Darnold if he is priced out of their budget, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Instead, the Vikings could choose to prioritize safety Camryn Bynum.
The Vikings have several key free agents at premium positions on the roster. Along with Darnold and Bynum, Minnesota’s impending free agents are highlighted by left tackle Cam Robinson, running back Aaron Jones, cornerbacks Byron Murphy II and Stephon Gilmore, and safety Harrison Smith. Those five players, in addition to Darnold and Bynum, were all ranked among PFF’s top 100 free agents.
The Vikings could opt to let Murphy leave in order to retain Bynum, Fowler suggested. With Smith hinting at retirement, Bynum may just be the team’s most significant free agent. Robinson is also likely to leave, especially since needy teams like the Kansas City Chiefs are sure to hand him a massive contract.
Bynum’s versatility allowed him to thrive in split-safety coverages under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Over the past two years, the 26-year-old safety has displayed range in deep coverage, made downhill plays against the run and even played in the slot. Flores has become known for his aggressive blitz-heavy approach, which requires a strong secondary.
The Vikings are projected to have approximately $61.1 million in salary cap space, per Spotrac. That estimation would give them the seventh-most salary cap space among all teams this offseason, but that figure could shrink after they retain some of their key players. Minnesota is only projected to have three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they’ll have to find ways to bolster their roster through free agency.