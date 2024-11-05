Vikings rumors: Last-minute blockbuster trade, Thielen reunion dead, Vikes lose offensive lineman
By Luke Norris
With a 21-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday night, the Minnesota Vikings are in a good spot at the midway point of this 2024 NFL season.
At 6-2, they remain just one game back of the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. Their loss to Dan Campbell & Co. in Week 7 didn't help as far as a potential tiebreaker is concerned, but they'll get another shot in Week 18.
They actually did get some help from the Lions this past week as Detroit defeated the Green Bay Packers, thus moving Minnesota back into second place in the division. From an overall standpoint, the Vikings would be the No. 5 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started tomorrow.
So, again, Kevin O'Connell's crew is in a good spot heading into the second half of the season, which begins with a Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But let's not jump too far ahead just yet.
The biggest topic of discussion in the aftermath of Week 9, of course, is the NFL trade deadline, which is set for Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. Eastern.
At this point, it's not as if the Vikings absolutely need to make any more moves following the acquisitions of running back Cam Akers and offensive tackle Cam Robinson. A little extra help on defense certainly wouldn't hurt, though, even if Brian Flores' unit did just put on its best collective performance of the season against Indy.
And it would be nice for Minnesota fans to see their team attempt to keep pace with the Lions, who acquired former Viking Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday morning. There has been a big name thrown around in that regard, and that's where we'll kick things off.
The Vikings could still pull off a last-minute blockbuster for Jeffery Simmons
For several weeks now, the Vikings have been linked to Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, and that's still the case with just hours remaining before the deadline.
Again, it's not as if Minnesota needs to make this happen, as the defensive line has been solid, particularly against the run. But this acquisition would still improve an already plucky unit and could serve as both a short-term and long-term move.
Some teams might be scared by Simmons' big contract, which has his cap hit set at $21.65 million this season (the Vikings obviously wouldn't be on the hook for all of that), $22.8 million next year, $25.473 million in 2026, and $28.3 million in 2027. But here's the thing: Minnesota can afford it.
It might take a lot for the Vikings to acquire the two-time Pro Bowler, as the Titans might not be willing to part with their defensive franchise cornerstone. But Kwesi Adofo-Mensah may be able to work some magic. Stay tuned.
Reunion with Adam Thielen no longer an option
Another name that was thrown around in recent weeks is Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, who, of course, spent the first nine years of his career with the Vikings, making two Pro Bowls.
We explored this possibility recently, and, at the time, it seemed to make a lot of sense for both parties. But that was on the condition that the hamstring injury that put him on injured reserve after Week 3 wouldn't be an issue.
But according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, that's what appears to have killed any chance at a Vikings-Thielen reunion. The fact that he couldn't get healthy before the deadline might make it difficult for the Panthers to move him anywhere, even if Breer notes that they seem to be willing to part with some veterans.
Minnesota could still make this move, but with Thielen's hamstring combined with the fact that Jordan Addison woke up this past week against the Colts, it doesn't seem likely.
Vikings lose practice-squad offensive lineman to Patriots
While this transaction has no bearing on the Vikings' 2024 campaign as it pertains to the 53-man roster, it was reported early Tuesday that they did lose an offensive lineman to the New England Patriots, albeit one who has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game.
Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Pats have signed guard Tyrese Robinson off the Vikings' practice squad and plan to add him to the active roster.
Robinson, a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2021, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Commanders and has also spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.
The Vikings initially added him to their practice squad on August 31, 2023, and signed him to a reserve/future contract this past January. Robinson was waived this past August 27 but was re-signed to the practice squad a day later. As mentioned, he's never appeared in a regular-season game for any team.