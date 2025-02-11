Vikings' Sam Darnold decision already has a blueprint spelled out for Minnesota
By John Buhler
No doubt about it. Sam Darnold made the most of his opportunity as the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback last season. The former No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets out of USC finally lived up to his draft hype. He earned a Pro Bowl nod as part of a 14-3 team. Unfortunately, the Vikings lost their last two games of the season, falling to the rival Detroit Lions and later to the Los Angeles Rams.
In most situations, a team like the Vikings would love to have a player like Darnold back on a new contract. Unfortunately, not only has he priced his way out of town, but the Vikings already have a potential franchise quarterback waiting in the wing in second-year pro J.J. McCarthy. I may not be the biggest fan of McCarthy's game, but the Vikings owe it to themselves to see what he is all about here.
The other big nugget to consider is the Vikings have already moved on from a stop-gap starter after a great year previously. It was not that long ago that Minnesota moved on from Case Keenum in favor of signing Kirk Cousins in free agency. Keenum starred for the Vikings in 2017, including completing the Minneapolis Miracle to beat the New Orleans Saints. He has never been able to reach that high...
Darnold is more likely to sign with someone like the Las Vegas Raiders that to return to Minnesota.
Sam Darnold is about to be the next Case Keenum for Minnesota Vikings
This was part of the plan all along. Although Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was not around when Keenum did extraordinary things quarterbacking the 2017 Vikings, he seems to be taking a blueprint of what worked for his predecessor Rick Spielman previously. Cousins was the quarterback with the far better upside. He had an excellent six-year run with the Vikings before they decided to move on.
For Darnold, he does have some leverage. While returning to Minnesota does not feel like an option anymore, he will get to pick where he plays next. Darnold will be entering free agency as a starting quarterback option for teams who are either wanting a bridge, or believe he can become a franchise guy. Keenum was in a similar spot seven years ago. He signed with the Denver Broncos back in 2018.
To me, this has everything to do with the Vikings seeing if their McCarthy investment will shake out. He is immensely talented, but he was by far and away the most raw of the six quarterbacks who were picked in the top 12 last spring. McCarthy did win a national title at Michigan, but that was a ground-centric offense that was backed up by a great defense. Regardless, I can get behind the big decision.
Darnold could have more success next year in the NFL, but it is going to have to be for another team.