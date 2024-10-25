Vikings get screwed by refs after missing blatant facemask penalty by Rams
By Scott Rogust
The Minnesota Vikings went from having an undefeated streak to now owning a two-game losing streak. After falling to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday for their first loss of the season, the Vikings went on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams. It was a rough outing for the Brian Flores-coached defense on Minnesota, unable to stop Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and Puka Nacua. But, the Vikings weren't totally out of it.
Near the end of the fourth quarter, the Vikings trailed 28-20 with a chance to tie things up and potentially force overtime. Quarterback Sam Darnold, who played relatively well, was already at a disadvantage with star left tackle Christian Darrisaw ruled out due to a knee injury. Deep in their own zone, Darnold hiked the football and was in the end zone looking for an open receiver downfield. However, the quarterback was brought down by Rams defensive lineman Byron Young for the safety.
However, there was controversy over the play. Young had grabbed Darnold by the facemask to bring him down in the end zone. A blatant facemask. But the referees missed it altogether, and it sealed the 30-20 win for Los Angeles. As if that wasn't enough of a gut punch, the play isn't even reviewable!
Refs miss blatant facemask penalty which sealed Vikings loss to Rams
Even when you look at the replay, Young thought he was going to get assessed the facemask penatly. But the yellow flag was never thrown by the officials, and he was able to celebrate, sealing the win for his team.
As for Darnold and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, they were livid, extending their arms out wondering how the on-field officials missed an obvious facemask.
Either way, the Vikings can't necessarily blame that missed call for the loss. After all, Minnesota's defense really struggled to hold off Los Angeles' offense. But with two losses in a row, the Vikings are feeling the pressure, especially as the rival Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears stacking up wins in what is a tightly contested race for the NFC North Championship.