Vikings secret weapon could make an impact, even if he doesn’t play against Rams
After one game, the Minnesota Vikings are already preparing for the post-Sam Darnold era. The Vikings signed Daniel Jones to the active roster ahead of their road playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Though it’s highly unlikely that Jones plays, it’s an interesting move that could warrant some speculation as to what Kevin O’Connell is thinking after Darnold’s disappointing game against the Detroit Lions in the season finale.
In all likelihood, Jones will probably be the emergency quarterback as Nick Mullens, who’s been with the Vikings since 2022, has more experience with the system and offense. That said, it’s a move that makes it clear, the Vikings are getting ahead of the curve with next year’s impending quarterback debacle.
Vikings are one step closer to unleashing their secret weapon
When Jones opted to sign with the Vikings practice squad, it was a move that made sense for a few reasons. For one, he accepted patience was key for the next phase of his NFL career. He also knew he needed to be surrounded by a system that was going to be patient with him and not throw him into the game out of desperation. The Vikings were the perfect team for that.
And Darnold laying an egg and costing the Vikings the No. 1 seed in the NFC might have just solidified his departure. With the move, the Vikings are preparing Jones for next season.
Maybe there’s an ulterior motive with the move though too. While Darnold’s starting job isn’t really in jeopardy, maybe they’re sending a message to him that his incumbent is waiting. This move gives Jones a chance to be on the sideline on gameday and help Darnold and the offense out from a distance. This also prepares him for potentially coming back next year.
I feel like Jones is more focused on development rather than playing right away so I doubt he bolts from Minnesota after just one season. And after last Sunday, I also doubt the Vikings will pay Darnold an absorbent amount of money this offseason when he didn’t show up when it mattered.
If the Vikings lose to the Rams in the wild card round, it would probably seal Darnold’s fate in Minnesota. Which means Jones would likely be the replacement.
Minnesota bringing on Jones for the playoffs isn’t about what he can add to the team right now. It’s about looking toward next season. At worst, he leaves and the Vikings get a compensatory draft pick. At best, he replicates what Darnold did this past year for a fraction of the price.