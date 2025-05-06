Vikings star compares J.J. McCarthy to Super Bowl champion QB

The Minnesota Vikings are committed to handing the keys to the offense over to quarterback J.J. McCarthy, as evidenced by allowing both Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones to walk to new teams in free agency. After all, the Vikings did trade draft capital to move up to select the Michigan quarterback. Even though he has yet to play in an NFL game, one of McCarthy's teammates has given him a lofty comparison.

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson appeared on the Green Light Podcast with former NFL defensive end Chris Long, and heaped praise on McCarthy's arm talent. Hockenson goes as far to say that McCarthy's arm talent reminds him of former Detroit Lions teammate and Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford.

"His arm talent is there. He's got a sick arm. I told him this the other day, I said I remember catching passes from [Matthew Stafford] and it's one of those balls and it just zips on you," said Hockenson, h/t Sports Illustrated. It looks like it's not coming, but it's coming — and J.J.'s got the juice behind it where it kind of has that effect. It doesn't look like it's coming, it's a tight spiral, but it's coming. It's humming in the air. He's got an insane talent, arm talent, and really the personality he has goes really well and I think he's going to have a long career."

That's a comparison Vikings fans will like to hear, especially considering they've seen Stafford play against them many times, especially during his tenure with the Lions.

Hockenson played his first two seasons with Stafford as his quarterback. After the 2020 season, Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff. Stafford went on to win the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams. Even though it was just two years playing together, Hockenson recalls Stafford's arm talent, and was reminded of it by McCarthy.

McCarthy was a polarizing prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. One of the main reasons for that was that McCarthy played in a run-heavy offense at Michigan under head coach Jim Harbaugh, so he didn't really pass the football that much. But at the Scouting Combine, McCarthy showcased his throwing power and accuracy, which only helped his stock. Ultimately, the Vikings believed in McCarthy enough to move up one spot in the first round to ensure they didn't lose out on him.

McCarthy helped ease any doubt in his lone preseason appearance last year, where he threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns while completing 11-of-17 pass attempts in a 24-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately for McCarthy, he suffered a torn meniscus, which knocked him out for the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

Vikings fans are looking forward to see McCarthy's performance in his first games in the NFL. The expectations will be high, considering the talent McCarthy has on the offense and the fact that they made the playoffs last year. Oh, and they'll certainly hope that Hockenson's evaluation of McCarthy's arm talent will show in the regular season.