Vikings star willing to risk it all for a chance at an Olympic gold in flag football

At the NFL’s spring meeting on Tuesday, all 32 team owners voted unanimously to pass a proposal that will permit NFL players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

As a global flag football ambassador, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was in attendance to campaign for the opportunity to compete for a gold medal.

"I'm just at a loss of words," Jefferson said at a press conference, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. "Just to think about the chances of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal is a dream, just reverting back to being a kid and watching the track and field meets, watching basketball win the gold medal. That's something that as a kid I always wanted to be a part of, but football wasn't global. So now that we're expanding the game and we're going more global, it's pretty cool."

Jefferson and some fellow star players had a small taste of playing flag football together during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, although those left a lot to be desired. While fans largely criticized the reimagined Pro Bowl, Jefferson claimed that the experience was “way more fun.” Still, he remained noncommittal about personally joining the Olympic flag football team three summers from now.

"That's the decision I'll definitely have to weigh in a little bit," Jefferson said. "It's three years from now, it's three whole seasons that I'm going to have to go through. Of course, getting older, body is going to be different, but that's definitely always been a dream. It's always been something I always wanted to do, compete for your country versus all of the other countries in the rest of the world. I definitely would look forward to it if it came down to it, but that's definitely something to ask myself and see what's right."

NBA players have long enjoyed the ability to compete on the international stage for a true world championship. The U.S. men’s basketball team has created countless memorable moments for fans, most notably the iconic Dream Team of 1992. Football has never been an Olympic sport, however. Along with a lack of popularity outside of the United States, the sport’s physical nature and large rosters have made it infeasible for Olympic glory.

As the NFL attempts to expand globally with increased international contests each year, it’s no surprise that owners had no qualms about taking part in the Olympics’ inaugural flag football games.

Although the NFL has passed the resolution, the league still needs to negotiate with the NFL Players Association, Olympic officials and national governing bodies on the specifics of letting NFL players participate, according to ESPN.