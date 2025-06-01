Vikings tough love with J.J. McCarthy should pay immediate dividends

The Minnesota Vikings looked to be a serious Super Bowl contender in 2024, posting a 14-3 record and just missing out on the NFC North crown. An embarrassing wild card round loss to the Los Angeles Rams saw that promising campaign end prematurely.

That being said, Minnesota reached those heights with Sam Darnold under center after 2024 first-round draft selection J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. The 2024 College Football Playoff national champion with Michigan is presumed to be the starter this fall now that Darnold has moved on.

Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, McCarthy's OTA reps have been with the first team offense as well as the first team defense. He noted in his observations on Sunday that the team is throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the 22-year-old to prepare him for Week 1.

"We've got a group out there of guys that know what they're doing, so they can give [McCarthy] some real-time feedback," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "You can't measure the importance of those things."

J.J. McCarthy can only benefit from the Vikings throwing him in the deep end during OTAs

McCarthy didn't have the opportunity to work closely with guys like wide receiver Justin Jefferson or tight end T.J. Hockenson last year due to his unfortunate injury and Darnold's presence on the roster. But now he's getting invaluable time with his top receiving options and that's only going to help in the long run.

"The timing, those reps, all of that has to be built up over time," McCarthy said. "So the more reps, the better. I just feel like we're not where we want to be, but we're going to be there when we need to."

O'Connell didn't win the NFL Coach of the Year Award for nothing last season. He knows what he's doing and the process he's got his young, star QB working through is going to result in some ultra positive results.

Vikings fans should be realistic with JJ McCarthy

Now, fans may want to temper expectations from last year given McCarthy will essentially be a rookie in his second year in the league. But the potential ceiling is still rather high, nevertheless.

Jefferson, the team's captain, is both young enough to bond with McCarthy in a professional and personal manner but still mature enough to take his QB under his wing and teach him the ropes adequately.

"I think it's been huge not only just for J.J.," O'Connell said. "Him and I have had a lot of conversations about his role. He's not only captain, but he means so much to this organization, and the guys in that locker room that know, 'If this guy, one of the best in the world at what he does, is pushing himself in May and June, I sure as heck better be doing the same thing.'"

I'm not saying the Vikings are Super Bowl-bound based on training camp vibes alone but this is the kind of development and attitude you want in the locker room if you're building a championship culture. McCarthy will have all the resources he needs to succeed up north.