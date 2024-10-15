NFL Trade Grades: Vikings land Aaron Jones insurance in Cam Akers deal
Just when you thought that two Pro Bowl wide receivers getting traded was enough, the Minnesota Vikings decided to throw their hats into the ring to add an offensive skill position player. On Tuesday evening, they completed a trade with the Houston Texans for veteran running back Cam Akers.
It's a low-cost move for the undefeated Vikings, a team that has been thriving behind a rejuvenated Sam Darnold. Former rival and Packer Aaron Jones has also been key in that but, after being slowed up in London, he was designated as week-to-week. As such, the Akers trade, as reported by multiple insiders, is potential insurance for that.
Akers was previously traded to the Vikings last season from the Los Angeles Rams. He then landed as a depth piece in Houston but, amid injuries for the Texans, showed some promise as a productive runner.
But how did the Vikings and Texans make out in this trade? Let's take a look.
Vikings trade for Texans RB Cam Akers: Full details
Here's a look at the full details of the Akers trade, via Tom Pellissero of NFL Network.
It's a quite cheap price for the Vikings but, given that the Texans likely could've had to cut Akers amid players getting healthy and re-added to the active roster, moving up from the seventh to the sixth round in the 2026 NFL Draft is better than nothing, surely.
Vikings and Texans grades for Cam Akers trade
Vikings Grade: A-
The Vikings are adding a familiar face at a position that could ultimately be of need for Minnesota given their situation. No, it doesn't seem as if Aaron Jones is going to miss significant time but the veteran 29-year-old missed six games due to injury in Green Bay a season ago and hasn't been the exact picture of health of late in his career. Subsequently, being able to land more proven insurance than a Ty Chandler is a big win.
In two games as the clear RB1 for the Texans this season with Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce out, Akers amassed 95 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries while grabbing two receptions, though only for five yards. He also added a previous receiving touchdown in a loss to, as fate would have it, the Vikings.
Minnesota isn't landing Akers to be an RB1 or perhaps even the only option in the event of another Jones injury. However, pairing him with Chandler and having a deeper, stronger rotation in the backfield is the type of move a contender makes. And while not many had the Vikings pegged as a contender entering the season, they've proven themselves to be in that tier this season.
Texans Grade: B
It's not a game-changing return for the Texans by any stretch but there's always something to be said for an asset who has lost value to one organization still netting something positive, even if minimal, for the franchise. That's exactly what they were able to accomplish in this spot.
With the return of Joe Mixon along with Dameon Pierce getting healthier, Akers was all but pushed out of the rotation in Houston, notching just two carries in the Week 6 win over the Patriots. They no longer had a use for him on the field and could use that roster spot otherwise. So to move up a round in a future draft by moving Akers, even if it's on Day 3, is just good business.
Once again, it's a move a contender makes — only this time, it's the sign of a contender aiming to keep their long-term plans wide-open.