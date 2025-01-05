Vikings vs. Lions inactives: Week 18 injury report for titanic NFC North clash
By Lior Lampert
After a grueling NFL campaign, it all comes down to one game for the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Detroit hosts Minnesota in a regular-season finale with colossal implications for the 2024 playoff picture. The NFC North crown isn't the only thing up for grabs. So is the conference's No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage. Conversely, the loser's path to Super Bowl LIX begins on the road on Super Wild Card weekend. With that in mind, calling this a must-win contest is a severe understatement that minimizes the magnitude of the moment.
However, based on their respective injury reports, the Lions and Vikings are slightly banged up for the high-stakes Week 18 clash.
Lions inactives: Week 18 injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Kalif Raymond
WR
Foot
Questionable
Alex Anzalone
LB
Forearm
Questionable
Craig Reynolds
RB
Back
Questionable
David Montgomery
RB
Knee
OUT
Emmanuel Moseley
CB
Illness
OUT
The Lions recently placed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on the reserve/non-football illness list, sidelining him against the Vikings and presumably beyond. He's only appeared in two games this year, though his current ailment hasn't been the reason for the prolonged absence.
Unsurprisingly, standout running back David Montgomery won't suit up for Detroit because of an MCL injury. He's continuing his rehab process in hopes of returning at some point during the playoffs. Until then, Pro Bowl backfield mate Jahmyr Gibbs will shoulder the load.
Montgomery may not be the only unavailable Lions tailback for their pivotal battle with the Vikings. Craig Reynolds is questionable due to a back issue. The latter popped up on the injury report on Friday, meaning he got hurt in practice, which usually isn't a good sign.
On the bright side, starting linebacker Alex Anzalone (forearm) and wide receiver/special teams stud Kalif Raymond (foot) are set to make highly anticipated comebacks. They've been out for several weeks, but Detroit will happily reintegrate them into the lineup.
Vikings inactives: Week 18 injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Patrick Jones II
LB
Knee
OUT
Kamu Grugier-Hill
OLB
Illness
Questionable
Fabian Moreau
CB
Hip
Questionable
Defensive end Patrick Jones II won't take the field for the Vikings. He hurt his knee in Week 17 on low block by Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. While the 26-year-old reportedly avoided serious injury, it's damaging enough for Minnesota to hold him out.
Veteran outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill hasn't practiced all week leading up to Minnesota's meeting with Detroit. This likely puts him on the wrong side of questionable. Nonetheless, considering the circumstances, he may try to play through the malady.