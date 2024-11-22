Viral Jameis Winston interview puts Browns quarterback in Quotability Hall of Fame
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has a way with words. Seemingly in a world of his own, the creator of the "eat the W" brought a slew of new quotables ahead of Thursday Night Football.
TNF's Kaylee Hartung fed Winston the questions but he did anything but answer them directly. What would it take for Winston and the Browns to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers?
"The horses prepare for battle, but victory comes from the Lord," Winston replied after a pregnant pause. "So I'm depending on the Lord."
What's the message to his team?
"Day by day, one play at a time, that's the message."
But the true high point of the interview came after Hartung asked Winston about playing in snowy conditions in Cleveland.
Winston looked up with a smile blooming on his face, contemplating his answer.
"I am so happy and grateful that the Lord has blessed me to play in some snow, to be in true football weather, in Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field, today to give him the glory."
Jameis Winston's viral interview was another instant classic
We're all happy for you too Jameis. Though, writing this from Los Angeles, the Good Weather Capital (TM) of America, I'm not sure I'd be smiling that brightly at the prospect of playing in 36-degree weather. But that's just me.
It's funny since Winston has spent the majority of his career playing in the opposite of this kind of weather. He went to college at Florida State. His two prior stops in the NFL were in snow-less Tampa Bay and New Orleans. So, it might just be a nice change of pace for him.
Either way, it's the delivery that sets everything Winston says apart. He's just that dude who demands your attention whenever he speaks simply because you never know what's going to come out of his mouth. He may not be a Hall of Famer, but he belongs in the Hall of Quotes.