Vlad Guerrero Jr. update should have Yankees nervous about another star using them for leverage
By Jacob Mountz
The New York Yankees are fresh off losing a bidding war for their one-year slugger Juan Soto. But no sooner than the ink dried on Soto's new $765 million contract than Yankees GM Brian Cashman had set his eyes on a new target: Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who will be a free agent next offseason if Jays GM Ross Atkins can’t reach an agreement on an extension by the start of spring training.
After signing Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal — expiring right in time for Vladdy to hit the market in 2025 — Cashman’s intentions became rather obvious. After all, Guerrero Jr. would make an excellent Soto replacement, another middle-of-the-order bat still smack in his prime. There had been concerns about the All-Star's willingness to play in the Bronx, based on some less-than-kind words he had for the franchise in years past, but bygones appeared to be bygones last summer.
"Sometimes one says things. It is not that I am trying to take back what I said about the Yankees," Guerrero told Virus Deportivo back in July. "But this is a business. I sat down and spoke with my dad [Vladimir Guerrero Sr.] and my family, and this is a business ... Like I tell you, I'm a player and if a team picks me or if they do something, it's because they need it, obviously, and I'll be happy to help any team."
This was welcome news to a Yankees fanbase whose dreams had centered around Guerrero Jr. in pinstripes hitting behind Aaron Judge. Unfortunately, a new report indicates that Vladdy’s initial comments may still hold, and New York might be headed for more offseason heartbreak.
Red Sox emerge as a favorite to sign Guerrero Jr. in free agency
If you truly despise the Yankees and want as many chances as possible to torture them, who do you sign with? Bob Nightengale of USA Today has the answer. When discussing the possibility of Guerrero signing an extension, Nightengale reported the following.
“Guerrero and the Blue Jays are at least $100 million apart, with Guerrero seeking at least $450 million. If Guerrero doesn’t receive an extension by spring training, he’ll test free agency. If Guerrero doesn’t return to the Blue Jays, he would love to be with the Red Sox, friends say, which may be why the Red Sox are hesitant in their pursuit of Bregman.”
As Guerrero suggested before, “this is a business.” When you are looking to earn top dollar, you can’t exclude a rich bidder like the Yankees from the auction. After whiffing on Soto, both the Red Sox and Yankees have enough cash to land Vladdy. If his dream team is the Red Sox and his intention is to sign with them, the Yankees would be nothing more than a stepping stone to earning a massive payday.
This isn’t to say the Yankees would be unwise to pursue him. If anything, it would be good business to battle Boston: If they land him, great; if they don’t, the Red Sox pay more for him. Either way, it makes sense for New York. But the key takeaway here is they shouldn’t put all of their eggs in one basket. If they can’t have Guerrero Jr., it’s best to make contact with other options before they come to that realization.