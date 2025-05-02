Vlad Guerrero Jr. follows walk-off with four-word message that could save Blue Jays’ season

A season ago, the Toronto Blue Jays finished last place in the American League East with a 74-88 record. It is safe to say that they underperformed in 2024 and have come into 2025 with a redemption mindset. The off season signings of veteran Max Scherzer and Anthony Santander were expected to be major boosts for Toronto, but perhaps the biggest move they made recently came from within the organization.

All-star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a massive extension worth $500 million to stay north of the border for the next 14 years. On Thursday, Guerrero showed why Toronto was so adamant about keeping him around long-term, not only because of his heroics on the field but his perspective after the fact.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shares Toronto Blue Jays mindset

As expected, the AL East is a complete cluster. The Baltimore Orioles sit at the bottom of the standings, but still remain within striking distance if they get hot at just 5.5 games back. Toronto is just three games back of the division leading New York Yankees and only one game behind the second place Boston Red Sox after Thursday nights’ win.

For the majority of the game against Boston on Thursday, the Blue Jays offense was non-existent. The Red Sox took a two run lead into the seventh inning. Toronto cut the lead in half by adding a run in the bottom half of the frame, but the eighth inning is when the exclamation point was added.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stepped to the plate with two runners on in the bottom of the 8th and launched a three-run homer into the left-center seats and this proved to be the game-winner. This is exactly what Blue Jays fans want to see from the face of their franchise, clutch moments against division rivals that win baseball games.

After the game when Guerrero was discussing the moment, he left a four-word message that seems cliché but could be just enough to ignite a winning streak for Toronto.

“We never give up,” Guerrero said.

Of course that would just seem like the right thing to say as a professional athlete when you are being interviewed, but Toronto’s come from behind victory certainly validates that. In such a tough division, the Blue Jays will truly have to buy into that mindset to remain competitive, but they are giving no reasons as to why they cannot do just that through all 162 games.