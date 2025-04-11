Vlad Jr. extension thankfully won’t buy Blue Jays executive Ross Atkins more time

The Toronto Blue Jays shockingly addressed the $500 million elephant in the room: Preventing superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from becoming a free agent.

Now what?

How do the Blue Jays proceed after locking up Guerrero Jr. through 2039? Does this mean Toronto works out a lucrative long-term pact with standout shortstop Bo Bichette? Will the people making these deals stick around to see the club's plans through, namely general manager Ross Atkins?

Recent intel from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic ($) suggests Bichette will be part of Toronto's future alongside Guerrero Jr. However, the same can't be said for Atkins, who might need the Blue Jays to reach the playoffs to keep his job.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract extension has no bearing on Ross Atkins' future with the Blue Jays.

Rosenthal revealed that there seems to be growing internal sentiment that Toronto "will need" a postseason berth "to avoid a major front-office overhaul." The Blue Jays haven't won a playoff game since their first full season under Atkins in 2016, which doesn't bode well for him.

Everyone is undoubtedly relieved knowing Guerrero Jr. isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The move (temporarily) bought Atkins more time. Nonetheless, Rosenthal notes the latter's "dawdling" with the former during years of well-chronicled negotiations "cost the franchise countless millions and cachet with free agents."

Atkins may have extinguished the organization's most immense flame, but he's started several fires during his tenure that have derailed the Blue Jays. It's not like Toronto is brimming with young talent outside of Guerrero Jr. and Bichette. According to Rosenthal's colleague, Keith Law, they boast the No. 24 farm system in baseball ($).

While Atkins voiced Toronto's "vision" for Guerrero Jr. and Bichette "to continue to play together" following Vladdy's extension, he might be part of that picture. The Blue Jays exec has had ample opportunities, yet the team perenially finds itself in purgatory.