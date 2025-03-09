Vladimir Guerrero Jr. asking price with Blue Jays should kill Mets hopes

Toronto Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was able to avoid arbitration by signing a one-year, $28.5 million deal and stay north of the border. Undoubtedly at season's end, Guerrero will test the free agent market after not being able to come to an agreement on an extension with his current club.

The Jays want to keep Guerrero in Toronto and had negotiations with the All-Star slugger before the start of spring. After coming of a season that included a .323 batting average to go along with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs, Guerrero knows what he is worth. Guerrero disclosed the details of the final extension offer from Toronto, indicating that most teams will not be able to afford him, including the New York Mets.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. asking price kills Mets' hopes

The New York Mets spent a lot of money this offseason, primarily on outfielder Juan Soto. Soto inked the richest contract in all of sports history with the Mets. Mets owner Steve Cohen and the rest of the front office staff still found ways to build a complete roster after the Soto signing. The luxury tax is not a concern for Cohen and company so their next goal is to build a super team.

Obviously it would be difficult for the Mets to sign a player of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s caliber after breaking the bank this offseason, but that organization is quickly trying to become the Los Angeles Dodgers of the east.

Cohen had previously made the comment that Guerrero's free agent situation would not be like Soto's, and that teams would not have to go "all out" to acquire him.

Guerrero has disclosed that his last contract extension offer from the Blue Jays fell short of $600 million, implying it was not enough money. He even compared the offer to Soto's current contract proving that he is viewing that as a comp in his upcoming free agent journey.

They probably didn't to begin with, but if the Mets had any hope of signing Guerrero that hope is now gone. We can expect the usual suspects (Dodgers and Yankees) to pursue Guerrero aggressively next offseason and the Blue Jays to make a faint attempt to retain him. However, if the Mets front office is smart, they will not be in the mix unless Guerrero's price comes down.