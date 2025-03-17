Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s biggest cheerleader has an obvious ulterior motive

The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could not agree to a new contract prior to the player's self-imposed deadline of the start of spring training. This likely means Guerrero Jr. will reach free agency next winter. The pair weren't all that far apart, but Vladdy reportedly wanted a contract close to $600 million, which is a number the Blue Jays and Ross Atkins were unwilling to touch.

The difference between the two sides, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, amounts to about to "between $3.57 million and $7.14 million per season over 14 years." That is not an insurmountable amount of money for a professional sports franchise and millionaire athlete, but once said athlete reaches the free-agent market, such terms will change. Guerrero Jr. could receive a higher offer and thus leverage to use against the Blue Jays. He could also have another AL MVP-caliber campaign, one that alters his value altogether.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going to be a Blue Jays distraction

If there is one thing Guerrero Jr. doesn't want, it's to be a distraction. However, as The Toronto Star wrote just last week, that'll be tough to avoid.

"Every road trip risked becoming a sideshow with local reporters flocking to the Jays star. It would only be a matter of time before he said the wrong thing to the wrong person and it blew up," Gregor Chisholm wrote. "Well, it’s not even opening day and those wheels are already in motion."

Much like Juan Soto last season, Guerrero Jr. will be asked about his looming free-agent chase on every road trip. Heck, if the Blue Jays again fail to live up to expectations, Guerrero Jr. could very well be involved in trade chatter, which would only add to the noise.

Marcell Ozuna is rooting for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s next payday

Vladdy has at least one defender in Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. Ozuna believes Guerrero Jr.'s expectations are fair, and he might even be undervaluing himself. Per a post on X by Yancen Pujols, Ozuna said he would give Guerrero Jr. $760 million. Of course, that's easier to say when it's not your money.

Ozuna also has a clear motive in hyping up Guerrero Jr. Vladdy is trending towards becoming a designated hitter, as his time at third base and first base is limited. He doesn't have a ton of range on the infield. Would an interested team really pony up $600 million+ for a glorified DH? Ozuna sure hopes so.

The Braves star is on the final year of his own contract in what has been a tumultuous tenure in Atlanta. Ozuna has been arrested on several occasions, but also provides a powerful bat in the middle of the Braves lineup. His is a DH, and nothing else. No team will be looking to sign Ozuna as an outfielder next winter. Thus, the more Guerrero Jr. is paid and valued, the better that same outlook is for Ozuna.