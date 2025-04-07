Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract details, grade: Blue Jays pay up to prevent star from testing FA

The Toronto Blue Jays won't lose superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after all. Deep into the night on Sunday, April 6, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Blue Jays and Guerrero are in together on a 14-year, $500 million contract extension.

BREAKING: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in agreement with Blue Jays on 14-year, $500M extension, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. Story to come. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 7, 2025

The deal comes after a week of rumors circulating from less notable insiders and sources that Vladdy and Toronto were getting much closer to a deal. This, however, comes as a massive blow to multiple teams, such as the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, that were hoping to have a chance at Guerrero in free agency next offseason.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract grade: Jays finally win big

Blue Jays-Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grade: A+