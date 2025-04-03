Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract drama has masked electric start from one Blue Jays star

The Toronto Blue Jays have dominated the headlines over the last few months for a few different reasons, but they all revolve around superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero is entering the final year of his contract and will head into free agency at the end of the 2025 season. Toronto has worked hard to try to extend his contract, but the front office has failed to meet his demands.

The lack of a contract extension led many around the league to believe the Blue Jays could eventually look into trading Guerrero in a move that would be reminiscent of the San Diego Padres' decision to trade Juan Soto to the New York Yankees. Those trade rumors have since died down as Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays continue to engage in contract extension talks.

The fact that the two sides are still discussing a potential contract is good news for the Blue Jays because a lot of superstars would have shut those discussions down and told the team to sign him in free agency. Initially, Vladdy set a hard deadline of prior to Opening Day for contract negotiations. He has since changed his mind, as Guerrero at least seems willing to discuss a deal this season, even if it's unlikely.

But this contract drama has completely overshadowed everything else going on with the team including a very hot start from one of the team's star outfielders.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

George Springer's hot start being overshadowed by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract drama

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer posted an OPS+ less than 100 for the first time in his career last season. His OPS was below .700 on the season. But this season has been completely different. In 21 at-bats, Springer has a slash line of .429/.520/.667 due to his two doubles, one home run and four walks this season.

This production is huge for the Blue Jays' pursuit of a postseason spot this summer, which would be huge for the team's negotiations with the aforementioned Guerrero.

It's unlikely that Springer can perform at an 1.100 OPS rate for the entire season, but the fact that he's doing so through seven games is a great sign for a team that could have considered cutting him during the offseason.