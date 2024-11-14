Sure sounds like a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension isn’t in the cards for Blue Jays
By Mark Powell
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. should finish top-5 in AL MVP voting when all is said and done, as he had 30 home runs, paired with a .940 OPS last season, slashing .323/.396/.544 in the process. Guerrero Jr. can play third or first base, and would be one of the best designated hitters in baseball if the Blue Jays choose to go that route long term.
Most concerning to the Blue Jays, though, is that Guerrero Jr.'s contract is up at the end of the 2025 season. He'll likely earn over $28 million on arbitration next year if Ross Atkins lets it get that far (which he shouldn't). The best-case scenario for the Blue Jays would be signing Guerrero Jr. to a long-term extension this winter. While the Jays are flirting with Juan Soto, it is no secret that keeping Guerrero Jr. in Toronto beyond 2025 is their top priority.
Blue Jays chances at extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr. aren't high
ESPN's Buster Olney made it perfectly clear that the Jays won't be among the favorites for Soto, despite the meeting they have scheduled with the Boras client.
“Had a fascinating convo with an executive at the gm meetings who, before I even had a chance to bring up specific teams, said ‘you know who absolutely reeks of desperation? The Blue Jays. They are gunna do some big stuff," Olney said on TSN 1050 Toronto.
Ross Atkins has no one but himself to blame if Blue Jays lose Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Atkins cannot afford to get distracted by the prospect of a shiny new toy in Soto, just as the Blue Jays did with Ohtani last winter. That didn't work out, of course, and the Jays missed an opportunity to extend Guerrero Jr. Unfortunately for them, rival executives around MLB don't like their chances to sign Guerrero Jr. this offseason.
"The Blue Jays have given no indication they’re going to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this offseason, but one National League general manager told me he believes they’ll change their mind when they realize they have little chance of extending him," Jim Bowden wrote.
Atkins job status could rely on extending the likes of Guerrero Jr., as well as what happens with Bo Bichette. Both are young players who were expected to lead the Jays core for seasons to come. Losing either – or in this case both – would be inexcusable.