Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s actions aren't lining up with his words amid Blue Jays standoff

Between major free agent signings, trade rumors and contract extensions, this past winter was a busy time in Major League Baseball. Outfielder Juan Soto signed the richest contract in sports history with the New York Mets and a little bit of drama brewed in Boston when the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman.

While most of the offseason excitement has concluded, it is never too early to think about next year's free agent market. In fact, the Toronto Blue Jays and star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have been doing that for weeks.

Guerrero Jr. is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025, since he and his current team were unable to agree on a contract extension before the start of spring training. That failure raised a question: How will Vladdy handle this situation as the Blue Jays still try to be competitive this season? Right now it's a little hard to tell, because he is sending mixed signals.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insider podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Vladimir Guerrero doesn't want distraction despite failed negotiations

Earlier this offseason, it was rumored that the Blue Jays could consider trading Guerrero Jr. if they felt like he was going to walk in his upcoming free agency. Toronto and Guerrero Jr. then began negotiations with one another, with both hoping to come to an agreement on an extension.

Once talks broke down, Guerrero Jr. attempted to take the high road publicly, saying that he does not want the uncertainty of his future to become a distraction in the Blue Jays clubhouse. He claims that his focus is to win every day, but that is honestly getting hard to believe.

Throughout camp, the rumor mill has overflowed with whispers about preferred destinations and potential or actual contract offers. It's very hard to believe that those whispers are coming from Toronto's side, given that they have no incentive to leak the status of negotiations and have conducted business in relative silence in the past.

It sure seems like they're the work of either Vladdy or his agent. Which is understandable: Guerrero Jr. is approaching his opportunity to cash in, and this is all part of playing the game. But it does make his appeals to avoiding distraction and focusing on baseball ring a little hollow, as his teammates have to answer to updates on a regular basis that stem from someone in his camp talking to a reporter.

In most cases like this, players and organizations keep their business private. The Blue Jays front office and Guerrero Jr. himself have been pretty open about the ongoing discussions they have been having with one another, which very easily could result in distractions. If Guerrero Jr. were truly trying to avoid distractions, he and his camp would not discuss closed door conversations publicly.