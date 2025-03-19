Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plays into Toronto media's hand by creating Yankees distraction

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will hit free agency after the 2025 season, and every big market team will make a swing for him. He’s done numerous interviews expressing his desire to hit the open market and find a long-term deal. It almost seems as if Vladdy is ready to skip the 2025 Toronto Blue Jays season and get the offseason underway. He’s even starting to mention specific teams as potential suitors.

Is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. getting distracted from the 2025 Blue Jays season?

The Blue Jays have been throwing money at superstars but haven’t been able to get one. Vladdy had been in talks on an extension with Toronto, but they couldn’t match his desired number.

With all the talks Guerrero Jr. is having about his upcoming free agency, it doesn’t seem like he’s locked in as many Blue Jays fans wish for 2025. Toronto put together a playoff-caliber roster over the offseason and needs their homegrown superstar to carry a significant load. Their expectations have increased from 2024.

Bo Bichette has looked stellar in Spring Training and could have a major rebound season. The addition of Anthony Santander should help, as he recorded 44 home runs and 102 RBIs last season. Andres Gimenez was an underrated addition, as he’s one of the best defenders in the game. They have all the tools to make the postseason in 2025, but they need Vladdy to produce at the level he’s produced across his career. Hearing their superstar talk about other teams certainly isn’t appealing.

Vladdy mentioned Blue Jays division rival as suitors, which could cause a drift

A few years ago, the offensive juggernaut implied his lack of desire to ever play for the New York Yankees. In a recent interview with Yancen Pujols, the 26-year-old star expressed his desire to give the Bronx Bombers a chance when he becomes available.

After missing out on re-signing Juan Soto, the Yankees need another superstar alongside Aaron Judge. Vladdy would be just that. He would further the team's chances of winning championships next season and keep them in the mix as Judge ages.

New York hasn’t spent money like they have in the past, but that shouldn’t make anyone think they won’t be in on Vladdy. They signed Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal, offering them flexibility to pursue the Toronto superstar if they’re interested.

They have the money to spend after saving over $700 million by missing on the Soto sweepstakes. It’s almost as if Vladdy is the missing long-term piece for them. Putting a .282 career hitter with 160 home runs in his mid-20s in the pinstripes would be a vintage Yankees move.

We will have to wait til after the 2025 season ends to see where Vladdy signs. As much as he wants to get paid what he deserves, he has to get through the upcoming season. There’s no question he’s one of the best hitters in MLB, but a subpar season could affect his current team and a future contract.