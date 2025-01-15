Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade dream is holding Mets back with Pete Alonso
By James Nolan
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the hottest names in baseball this offseason, as the Toronto Blue Jays are in a staring contest with extension talks. That said, it might be best for them to trade the 25-year-old superstar in case he opts to sign elsewhere in the upcoming offseason.
Acquiring multiple intriguing prospects in return for the four-time All-Star could be the best option for Toronto. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Mets have checked in on a potential trade for Vladdy. It could be why Mets president of baseball operations, David Stearns, is in his staring contest with Pete Alonso.
When Steve Cohen purchased the Mets a few years ago, he implied his desire to model the organization around the Los Angeles Dodgers. The reigning World Series champions have built a superteam with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. New York has the makeup for a superteam with the recent signing of superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Trading for Guerrero Jr. to join Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Mark Vientos would put them right there with Los Angeles.
Could the Mets trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before the 2025 season?
The Mets have a ton of prospects with a lot of potential. Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, Ryan Clifford, and Luisangel Acuna are just a few that come to mind. Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuña in particular are MLB-ready. A package that features at least two or three of the players mentioned could be what it takes. Toronto may have no other option if they can’t lock up Vladdy long-term.
In the 2024 season, Vladdy crushed 30 home runs while recording a staggering .323 batting average. Since 2020, he hasn’t missed more than six games in a season. His bat alongside New York’s current stars would give them one the best lineups in MLB.
If New York is capable of pulling off a blockbuster trade for one of the best young corner infielders in MLB, they’d likely be able to extend him. After the Mets traded for Lindor, they quickly made him the highest-paid shortstop in league history.
Waiting for Guerrero Jr. in free agency could still be on the table for Cohen, but if they can get him now, it would maximize their championship window with Soto and Lindor. Their star shortstop is coming off arguably his best season yet. Soto still hasn’t entered his prime, which is wild to think about, but having Soto, Lindor, and Vladdy in the same lineup would be intriguing. On top of that, they’d still have Vientos and Brandon Nimmo, who are great hitters.
It remains to be seen if the Blue Jays will be willing to move Vladdy. The Mets could be the team to convince them to do so, as many insiders expect New York to be among the frontrunners for the superstar if he hits free agency.
Losing the 26-year-old for nothing in return would hurt Toronto, and if the Mets want to build a team that can beat the Dodgers, acquiring Guerrero Jr. would be the way to do so.