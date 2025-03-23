Wales player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Kazakhstan?

Wales' World Cup qualifying campaign started well, with a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan at the Cardiff City Stadium. Craig Bellamy, who took over from Rob Page, is still undefeated as Wales manager, with four wins and three draws in all competitions.

Wales–Kazakhstan World Cup qualifier player ratings

Here are the Wales player ratings from Cardiff.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Karl Darlow (GK) – 5/10 –

Darlow has only played cup games for Leeds United this season. However, he was chosen to play ahead of Danny Ward for this match. The Leeds goalkeeper got to Askhat Tagybergen's penalty but could not keep it out.

Connor Roberts (RB) – 6/10 –

The referee deemed Roberts to have handled the ball from which Kazakhstan got their penalty. However, he linked up well with Dan James on the right flank when attacking.

Joe Roden (CB) – 7/10 –

Solid defensive display from Roden, who was a real physical presence.

Ben Davies (CB) – 8/10 –

Davies set up James' goal with an instinctive pass in a crowded penalty area. The captain's bullet header from a Sorba Thomas' corner gave Wales their lead back. Davies now has three goals in 93 games for Wales.

Neco Williams (LB) – 7/10 –

The right-footed full-back has played left-back regularly for Nottingham Forest and his country. He defended well and also contributed offensively.

Midfielders

Liam Cullen (CDM) – 7/10 –

Playing in a deeper role than usual, Cullen made a great tackle on Tagybergen, which led to James' opener.

Josh Sheehan (CDM): – 7/10 –

The Bolton Wanderers player kept the game ticking with some neat passing.

David Brooks (CAM) – 5/10 –

Brooks tried to be too clever when linking up with James as his back-heel was easily intercepted. Luckily, Wales went on to win the ball back and score. Brooks was taken off for Jordan James after 62 minutes. The Rennes midfielder impressed with his passing and attacking play.

Forwards

Dan James (RW) – 7/10 –

James scored Wales's first goal in the ninth minute, somehow, his effort went through Kazakhstan's goalkeeper, Aleksandr Zarutskiy. The Leeds winger also set up a great chance for Jordan James. James was replaced by Rabbi Matondo - who made an instant impact - late on.

Brennan Johnson (CF) – 5/10 –

Johnson was quiet and the Tottenham Hotspur forward was replaced by Mark Harris in the second half.

Sorba Thomas (LW): – 8/10 –

Thomas put in a great delivery from a corner which Davies headed in. The Nantes forward also set up Matondo's goal that sealed the victory.

Substitutes