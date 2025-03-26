Wales player ratings: Who stood out in the draw vs. North Macedonia?

Craig Bellamy came close to losing his unbeaten streak as Wales manager as his side conceded in added time against North Macedonia. However, David Brooks popped up with an equaliser in the 96th minute to claim a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifiers. The Dragons are now joint on points with North Macedonia at the top of Group J but just second on goal difference. Bellamy's record as Wales manager currently stands at four wins, four draws and zero defeats.

North Macedonia–Wales World Cup qualifier player ratings

Here are the Wales player ratings from the Toše Proeski Arena, Skopje.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Karl Darlow (GK) – 6/10 – Darlow made a great save to deny Darko Churlinov. However, there was little he could do to stop Bojan Miovski's goal.

Neco Williams (RB) – 7/10 – Williams was back on the right side of defence for this game. He is quite an attacking full-back, which sometimes leads to him being caught out defensively. Eljif Elmas managed to get around the back of Williams to set up Churlinov's chance. However, it was from Williams' long pass that Wales got their equaliser.

Joe Roden (CB) – 6/10 – Roden had to cover for Williams on occasion and was a solid presence at the back.

Chris Mepham (CB) – 6/10 – Mepham came into the side for Connor Roberts but mistimed a header from Elmas' cross that then fell to Churlinov.

Ben Davies (LB) – 6/10 – The captain filled in at left-back for this game, with Williams moving back over to his favored right-back position. Davies was always willing to play the ball forward. However, his marking could have been better as Churlinov was allowed space to strike on goal.

Midfielders

Josh Sheehan (CDM) – 6/10 – Sheehan impressed again with his simple but effective passing. However, his replacement, Joe Allen, uncharacteristically gave the ball away which led to North Macedonia's goal.

Jordan James (CDM) – 6/10 – James impressed off the bench against Kazakhstan and was rewarded with a start. He got forward often and set up a golden chance for Sorba Thomas.

Nathan Broadhead (CAM) – 6/10 – The Ipswich Town player combined well with his teammates in attacking areas. However, he was replaced by Brooks, who went on to score the equaliser.

Forwards

Dan James (RW) – 6/10 – James linked up with his teammates well and was able to put crosses into the box. Therefore, it was a surprise that the Leeds United winger was replaced by target man Kieffer Moore in the 63rd minute.

Brennan Johnson (CF) – 6/10 – The Tottenham Hotspur forward came close to scoring as he had an effort cleared off the line. Rabbi Matondo replaced Johnson late on.

Sorba Thomas (LW) – 6/10 – Thomas was Wales' star player in their previous game. However, he missed a great chance early on to give his side the lead. Thomas was still impressive with his driving runs and ability to put crosses into the box.

Substitutes

Kieffer Moore – 7/10

David Brooks – 8/10

Rabbi Matondo – 6/10