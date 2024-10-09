Walker Buehler banged a trash can harder than an Astro in NLDS Game 3 dugout tantrum
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler was having a rough week. He reportedly had an expensive watch stolen from him at the race track over the weekend. Then his Game 3 start in the NLDS went horribly wrong as he gave up six runs in the second inning.
Buehler's frustration with his lot in life boiled over in the Dodgers dugout. He threw his glove then grabbed what appeared to be a trash can and hurled it to the ground.
Many people in the Dodgers fanbase and organization hate trash cans thanks to the Houston Astros cheating scandal, so it was a fighting item to take out frustrations on.
Buehler's terrible inning wasn't entirely his fault. A throwing error by Freddie Freeman put runners on first and third, then things went off the rails.
Walker Buehler's trash can-destroying tantrum worked
Whatever tension Buehler released during that outburst worked.
Buehler's teammates came to his aid in the top of the third by loading the bases for Teoscar Hernandez. He put the Dodgers right back in with a 403-foot grand slam, making it 6-5.
That had to put some pep back in Buehler's step as well. He came back out for the bottom of the third and took down the next three batters with ease. In the bottom of the fourth, he gave up a single but ended the inning by inducing a double play.
Obviously, you'd rather a pitcher didn't give up six runs in a playoff outing. Still, a response like Buehler's is a huge plus when the offense also rises to the occasion.
The Dodgers and Padres split the first two games of the NLDS. The winner of Tuesday night's game will be in position to advance to the NLCS. The loser will be on the brink of elimination. Emotions are sure to stay high in San Diego.