Walker Buehler injury puts Red Sox in a bind Dodgers fans know all too well

The Boston Red Sox are finally approaching stable ground. After a bumpy start to the campaign, Boston is slowly putting the pieces together. Rafael Devers is back on track. Trevor Story has experienced a minor renaissance in the heart of the lineup. Alex Bregman, Wilyer Abreu and Kristian Campbell are all performing at an All-Star level.

Meanwhile, Boston has its centerpiece ace in Garrett Crochet, whose recent contract extension ensures that he will spend the best years of his career in a Red Sox uniform. Lucas Giolito returned from injury on Wednesday. Brayan Bello made his long-awaited return recently. Things are looking up.

And yet, the baseball gods appear determined to put as many obstacles in the way of Alex Cora's team as possible. After an impressive six innings of work against the Cleveland Guardians this past Saturday, Walker Buehler "didn’t bounce back well from his start," per MassLive's Christopher Smith. He has been sent back to Boston for further testing.

Buehler is evidently dealing with a shoulder issue, which naturally raises alarm bells throughout New England. We have been waiting for weeks to see this Red Sox rotation operating at something close to full strength. Now, the wait may continue for an indefinite period of time.

Unfortunately for Boston fans, this is an all too common experience with Buehler — something Los Angeles Dodgers fans probably could've warned them about.

Walker Buehler's shoulder injury once again shines a spotlight on vulnerable Red Sox rotation

When he's at his best, Buehler can go pitch-for-pitch with MLB's very best. He was essential to the Dodgers' 2024 World Series run, returning from an injury-plagued regular season and finding his stride at the perfect moment. He was, fittingly, on the mound to close out L.A.'s Game 5, series-clinching victory over the Yankees with a two-strikeout save.

He is now a two-time champ and a two-time All-Star. Buehler has logged 30-plus starts twice in eight MLB seasons; in both instances, he finished top-10 in NL Cy Young voting. The arc of his career thus far has been defined by durability concerns, however. Buehler has eclipsed 100-plus innings thrice. He is rarely healthy and fully functional for a complete 162-game cycle.

Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery midway through the 2022 season and missed all of 2023 as he recovered. Buehler has often needed a long runway to build up momentum and settle into a groove. When his season gets sidetracked by injuries, naturally, his production tends to plummet.

It has not been the best start to Buehler's post-Dodgers career, posting a 4.28 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through five starts with the Red Sox, but he is undeniably essential to what Boston is attempting to build. He inked a one-year, $21.5 million contract in the offseason, which was a pricey investment for the Red Sox — but one rooted in Buehler's elite peaks and his tendency to level up in the playoffs.

We don't know the full extent of Buehler's shoulder ailment yet, but it's not a great sign. Especially when Boston cannot afford another prolonged absence from a key starter. This was a short-term investment from GM Craig Breslow; Buehler's probably not long for Boston after the Crochet extension. If what is potentially Buehler's only go-around in a Red Sox uniform has already been sidetracked, Boston will be in a tough position trying to adequately replace him.