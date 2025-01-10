Walker Buehler's main 2025 goal should have Red Sox fans fired up
By Lior Lampert
Walker Buehler and the Boston Red Sox are early in the honeymoon phase after joining forces this offseason. The veteran right-handed pitcher is stoked about taking his talents to Beantown, and reasonably so, considering they gave him 21.05 million reasons to be. However, money aside, it's clear he's pumped for the partnership.
Buehler recently appeared on Underdog Fantasy's Section 10 podcast to discuss his decision to join the Red Sox. During the conversation, he set lofty expectations for himself and simultaneously expressed his desire to stay in Boston for the long haul.
"I hope I'm good enough this year that I get to stay in Boston the rest of my career," Buehler declared. Albeit wishful thinking, fans should be as psyched as the ex-Los Angeles Dodgers hurler after hearing how committed he is to the Red Sox.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Walker Buehler's main 2025 goal should have Red Sox fans fired up
If that doesn't have Red Sox Nation ready to run through brick walls, then what will? Buehler could still be riding the high of winning a World Series ring with the Dodgers in 2024, leading to overzealous comments like this. But hearing the 30-year-old voicing his desire to retire in Boston must feel good for anyone who supports the club.
Regardless, as Buehler alludes to, he'll have to play his way into Boston's plans beyond the 2025 MLB campaign. He and the Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $21.05 million "prove it" deal. However, his contract includes a $25 million mutual option for 2026, further incentivizing him to perform at a high level.
After missing nearly two full years of action due to undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2022, Buehler made his highly anticipated comeback last season. He went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA, 1.292 WHIP and poor 5.54 FIP across 16 starts. Nonetheless, his numbers drastically improved during the playoffs, indicating the two-time All-Star is still regaining pre-injury form.
Between his pedigree and drive to stick around in Boston, Buehler has the motivation he needs to put his words to action.