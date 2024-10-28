This Warriors-76ers trade could have major ramifications in both conferences
The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have become one of the NBA's most intriguing storylines, with both sides failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension, further clouding Kuminga’s future with the team.
Although the Warriors recently secured a three-year, $39 million extension with Moses Moody, Kuminga's desire for a larger role hasn't been fully realized so far, as he’s averaged just 8.0 points in 19.7 minutes over the team's first three games. The Warriors are reportedly hesitant to commit to a long-term deal without seeing Kuminga consistently perform in a starting role.
If Kuminga ultimately seeks a move out of Golden State, the Philadelphia 76ers have been identified as a potential destination. The 1-2 Sixers, who are currently awaiting the return of both Paul George and Joel Embiid from injury, are rumored to be interested in pairing Tyrese Maxey with a promising young forward like Kuminga to strengthen their chances in a competitive Eastern Conference. Here’s a look at what a potential trade between the two teams might involve:
How the 76ers could land Jonthan Kuminga
Warriors receive: KJ Martin, Ricky Council IV, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, and 2030 first-round pick
76ers receive: Jonathan Kuminga and Lindy Waters III
Philadelphia would part with KJ Martin, who they acquired in a three-team trade in November 2023. Martin, recently re-signed to a two-year, $16 million contract, has shown promise as a high-energy option off the bench. While his opportunities have been limited over his career, Martin posted his best season with the Rockets in 2022-23, averaging 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. With the Warriors starting the 2024-25 season strong, Martin could be an ideal fit, providing a bench spark and benefiting from the playmaking of stars like Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield in Golden State's depth-rich roster.
For the 76ers, this trade would be an investment in both immediate success and future potential. Philadelphia’s package centers around multiple first-round picks, banking on Kuminga’s youth and athleticism to help form a powerful core alongside George, Embiid, and Maxey.
Should George and Embiid return soon, a starting lineup that includes Kuminga could provide the Sixers with a competitive edge in the Eastern Conference. His ability to excel in fast-break situations — an area where the Sixers currently rank 29th in the league — could significantly enhance their offensive tempo. If the trade were to happen, Kuminga would find himself stepping into a promising role in Philadelphia, a team determined to challenge top rivals like the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.